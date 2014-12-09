What It’s Like To Attend A Terrible NBA Game By Yourself

On Dec 7th, 2014, I decided to attend their home game against the Oklahoma City Thunder by myself, from opening tip to the final buzzer.
This is my story.
—————-
5:32: I arrive at the Palace. There’s nobody there. I spot an old Ben Wallace afro wig bumbling through the parking lot like tumbleweed.
5:40: There’s a live band tonight situated in a corner section of the upper deck. Nobody’s sitting near them, mostly because nobody’s sitting in the upper deck. I’m already bored. The game hasn’t tipped off yet.
5:52: I accidentally refer to the Pistons mascot, Hooper, as “Hoover.” A bunch of people tweet about the Pistons sucking. We’re off to a great start.
5:55: A Palace employee asks two people behind me if they want to move to the lower bowl. The game is not sold out.
6:03: Pistons reserve swingman Gigi Datome tries a wild alley-oop off the backboard for a dunk in warmups. He misses it. It’s terrible. Everybody laughs at him. He’s probably not playing tonight.
6:10: Kevin Durant receives a standing ovation and huge cheers from the crowd during pregame intros. This game is in Detroit, right?
6:17: A man in a Lions sweatshirt informs me I’m in his seat. He’s rude about it. He’s kind of an a$$hole. I crop dust him as I find one of the 15,000 open seats.
6:25:
6:35: Andre Drummond throws down a lob and the Pistons are up 11 in the first quarter. This is fool’s gold.
6:42: An attractive woman sitting in the front row lets her souvenir ball roll on the court during a timeout. As she bends over, Hooper kicks her in the butt. I’ve determined that Hooper’s better at picking up women than me.
6:55: The Dance Cam comes on. Lady seated across the aisle from me goes to town. She jokingly hits her husband in the face with her butt. There’s a lot of butt play tonight at the Palace.
6:57: I try to make a funny joke on Twitter.
7:03: A man tries to start a “Let’s Go Pistons” chant, one woman claps. There’s dead silence as he realizes how lame he is.
7:09: The same man screams “DETROIT BASKETBALL” after they turn the ball over. He doesn’t understand basketball.
7:15: The Pistons lead 55-48 at halftime. This is fool’s gold.
7:26: I pay $11.25 for a hamburger and fries. I’m on a diet. I convince myself that eating fries is an important part of this running diary. I’m a bad liar. I’m also fat.
7:27: I tweet a picture of fries with mustard. A Twitter war breaks out.
Sounds familiar.
Edited out the actual ending:
“Despite everything, I believe that people are really good at heart.”
“I went ahead and ordered some for the table.”
CUT to BLACK
“USE IT!”
I keep saying that if they moved back downtown I’d go, but probably not.
Jumble the letters in Detroit and get “Rioted”
O red tit
Why can’t it be Detroits :(
deeeetroit basketbaaaaaallll. buh-buh-buh-BWA-HA-HA!!!
Maybe they should start marketing themselves to hipsters. Isn’t there a growing hipster community there that has money to burn because they saved a bundle for living in Detroit?
They’re trying hard at the Palace to attract fans…but the product on the court is just so damn terrible.
Jennings and Josh Smith were Joe D’s one last elbow in the ribs on the way out. Jesus Christ that place used to be such an exciting place to be in the early 2000s.
I would just like to say that I have been putting mustard on fries for 20 years. It was the best defense to friends stealing them in high school and I have loved it ever sice.