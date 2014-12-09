What It’s Like To Attend A Terrible NBA Game By Yourself

On December 6th, 2014, the Pistons suffered one of the worst losses in franchise history, falling to the lowly Philadelphia 76ers at home in overtime. Ten years removed from an NBA championship, a once proud franchise has been reduced to the laughingstock of the NBA.

On Dec 7th, 2014, I decided to attend their home game against the Oklahoma City Thunder by myself, from opening tip to the final buzzer.

This is my story.

5:32: I arrive at the Palace. There’s nobody there. I spot an old Ben Wallace afro wig bumbling through the parking lot like tumbleweed.

Anybody looking for parking at the palace? pic.twitter.com/l7w9s9qU8w — Isaac (@WorldofIsaac) December 7, 2014

5:40: There’s a live band tonight situated in a corner section of the upper deck. Nobody’s sitting near them, mostly because nobody’s sitting in the upper deck. I’m already bored. The game hasn’t tipped off yet.

5:52: I accidentally refer to the Pistons mascot, Hooper, as “Hoover.” A bunch of people tweet about the Pistons sucking. We’re off to a great start.

5:55: A Palace employee asks two people behind me if they want to move to the lower bowl. The game is not sold out.

6:03: Pistons reserve swingman Gigi Datome tries a wild alley-oop off the backboard for a dunk in warmups. He misses it. It’s terrible. Everybody laughs at him. He’s probably not playing tonight.

6:10: Kevin Durant receives a standing ovation and huge cheers from the crowd during pregame intros. This game is in Detroit, right?

6:17: A man in a Lions sweatshirt informs me I’m in his seat. He’s rude about it. He’s kind of an a$$hole. I crop dust him as I find one of the 15,000 open seats.

6:25:

Two Asian men in front of me just recorded the Pistons dance team performance. They have no shame. They are my favorite fans. — Isaac (@WorldofIsaac) December 7, 2014

6:35: Andre Drummond throws down a lob and the Pistons are up 11 in the first quarter. This is fool’s gold.

6:42: An attractive woman sitting in the front row lets her souvenir ball roll on the court during a timeout. As she bends over, Hooper kicks her in the butt. I’ve determined that Hooper’s better at picking up women than me.

6:55: The Dance Cam comes on. Lady seated across the aisle from me goes to town. She jokingly hits her husband in the face with her butt. There’s a lot of butt play tonight at the Palace.

6:57: I try to make a funny joke on Twitter.

7:03: A man tries to start a “Let’s Go Pistons” chant, one woman claps. There’s dead silence as he realizes how lame he is.

7:09: The same man screams “DETROIT BASKETBALL” after they turn the ball over. He doesn’t understand basketball.

7:15: The Pistons lead 55-48 at halftime. This is fool’s gold.

7:26: I pay $11.25 for a hamburger and fries. I’m on a diet. I convince myself that eating fries is an important part of this running diary. I’m a bad liar. I’m also fat.

7:27: I tweet a picture of fries with mustard. A Twitter war breaks out.