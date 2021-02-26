Getty Image
Some 'Wheel Of Fortune' Fans Want Pat Sajak To Apologize For Apparently Mocking A Contestant

No one’s perfect, and Pat Sajak certainly knows that better than anyone on the Wheel of Fortune stage. But an interaction with a player has gotten the longtime host of the show into trouble with a number of people who were shocked he appeared to make fun of a contestant’s speech impediment.

The incident happened on Monday’s episode, as Sajak was talking to a contestant named Chris, who had a somewhat audible lisp. Sajak seems to punctuate the conversational aside about his job with a quick “I see” that sounded like he added a lisp to the word “see” as well.

Chris didn’t react to Sajak’s quick joke, and the show continued on as normal. And it didn’t come up anywhere else in the broadcast. Interestingly, the show posted on Twitter a clip of Sajak addressing something else the contestant said during the interview segment, that he’s “technically” still a newlywed.

In the past, Sajak has used that time to clear up any issues with interactions he’s had that may be taken the wrong way, like when he jokingly apologized for scolding a contestant for being “ungrateful.” That would at least, in theory, mean that Sajak didn’t see a problem with apparently joking about the contestant’s speech impediment. But fans certainly noticed, and as the week progressed more people expressed their outrage about the matter.

Sajak, who has a handful of tweets that are mostly jokes trapped in late 2000s Twitter, has not addressed the incident just yet. But another Tweet he sent out did get some attention in light of the incident that aired on Monday.

Sajak has said he doesn’t care who replaces him on Wheel once he leaves, but for many this week it became clear that he should be replaced sooner rather than later.

