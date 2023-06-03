Baseball fans in Chicago were treated to a Saturday matinee between a pair of AL Central squads, as the Detroit Tigers visited the Windy City to take on the White Sox. The two pitching staffs did their jobs over the course of nine innings, and by the time the final out was recorded in the bottom of the night, the teams were level at one run each.

The Tigers went up first and didn’t do anything, and at the start of the bottom of the 10th, Romy Gonzalez was able to get Yoan Moncada over to third base. After a groundout, an intentional walk, and a hit by pitch, the bases were loaded against Tigers pitcher Jose Cisernos with Tim Anderson stepping up to the plate.

After the first pitch of the ensuing at-bat, Moncada was able to run home for the winning run. The catch: This did not happen because Anderson put the ball in play. Instead, Cisernos threw the pitch right off of the umpire’s mask, which made him go down in a heap while the Tigers struggled to find the ball.

It seemed like Tigers catcher Eric Haase was (understandably, to be clear) more concerned with the umpire than finding the ball once he realized he lost track of it, while Anderson didn’t even celebrate because he was busy helping the ump get up. Funny enough, the White Sox exclusively won this game via runs scored on wild pitches, as that was how they scored their lone run before extras.