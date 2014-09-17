Jameis Winston Has Been Suspended For Half-A-Game For His ‘F*%k Her Right In The P*$sy’ Stunt

As it turns out, standing on a table and screaming “f*ck her right in the pussy” has consequences. Who knew. Florida State came down hard on Winston for his childish outburst yesterday suspending him for the first half of this weekend’s Clemson game. To the best of my knowledge, this is only the second time somebody has told Winston “no.”

We’re making strides people.

