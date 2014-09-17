Jameis Winston Has Been Suspended For Half-A-Game For His ‘F*%k Her Right In The P*$sy’ Stunt

As it turns out, standing on a table and screaming “f*ck her right in the pussy” has consequences. Who knew. Florida State came down hard on Winston for his childish outburst yesterday suspending him for the first half of this weekend’s Clemson game. To the best of my knowledge, this is only the second time somebody has told Winston “no.”
We’re making strides people.
College players like this are at such a hilariously emasculating midpoint in their lives. On one hand they are surrounded by yes men and grown adults fawning over them for the goose laying a golden egg that they are, and the next they are basically getting detention in college for not using their indoor voice.
This is terrible…I mean, *THIS* week is supposed to be for “internal review and decision-making” by the team, and *NEXT* week is when you confirm your review and suspend him for 2 quarters against a cupcake team like North Carolina State, thereby *NOT*jeopardizing your school’s National Championship hopes.
Dammit, Jimbo Fisher – stop acting like a sensible human being and start acting like a football coach.
This is truly a seminole moment in this bright young man’s career. Also fuck you for calling NC State a cupcake.
So a JFF-esqe suspension.
So dumb. I hear my dad tell the stories of all the crazy shit he pulled in college, and I’m thinking, had I done half of that I’d have been arrested or kicked out of school, permanently put on some watch list, and run out of town. Society is weird about a lot of things.
Ketchup cups, Crab legs
Accused of a sex assault
But…”he’s just a kid”
Just talked to my sister. Said she didn’t fuck Jameis. I’m just as shocked as you, frankly.
Is the “second time somebody’s told him no” quip a reference to the alleged rape?
If it is, wow, that’s a lotttttt darker humor than I’m used to on this site.
…I approve.
I hate rapist Jameis hope he tears his ACL