Who Wore It Better: Kate Upton Or Detroit Tigers Catcher Bryan Holaday?

03.03.14

There’s really not much of a difference between us normal folk and professional athletes, as we all like to unwind with a good, old-fashioned pool party at the end of a long week of work. The only real difference between the two is that while you’re trying to explain to your ex-con uncle that we don’t eat ribs in the pool because the bones get lodged in the filter, the Detroit Tigers are partying with Kate Upton. But other than that, it’s practically the same thing.

Upton, of course, has been dating Tigers ace Justin Verlander, who will probably offer to dry our tears of jealousy with hundred dollar bills before he lights them and shouts, “Just kidding, you poor bag of feces!”, and that’s why she was chilling poolside with Max Scherzer and Bryan Holaday, among others. Because Upton is a model who rose to fame as the back-to-back cover model of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, Holaday put on a bathing suit and everyone probably laughed hysterically as he turned around and shouted about Captain Winky.

On a somewhat-related note, the photo was Tweeted by Tigers pitcher Joba Chamberlain last night, and his Twitter background looks like someone’s profile photo on a dating site by club promoters for club promoters.

Joba looks fancy

I don’t know whether to laugh or check Amazon for Chamberlain’s new book, “Slaying P*ssy for the Stylish Pitcher.”

