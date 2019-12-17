Fallon Sherrock Became The First Woman To Win A Match At The World Darts Championship

The 2020 William Hill World Darts Championship saw two women qualify for the 64-person event at the Alexandra Palace in London, as Mikuru Suzuki and Fallon Sherrock looked to make history. Women have previously qualified for the event, but until Tuesday, none had ever won a match on the big stage at the Ally Pally. Suzuki came oh so close in a 3-2 set loss to James Richardson on Sunday, putting forth an impressive performance (and with delighting the crowd with her “Baby Shark” walk-on) but falling just shy of history.

On Tuesday, Sherrock took on Ted Evetts in her first round match, and took down the 77th-ranked player in the world in a 3-2 set thriller. Sherrock had a strong 91.1 average, just about even with Evetts, but the difference was her ability to get big numbers and doubles in the key moments. After losing the first set against the throw, Sherrock won the second with a calm checkout on 80 after Evetts had missed a dart to even the set at two legs each.

SHERROCK LEVELS IT Fallon Sherrock is currently averaging 96 here as she takes the second set and levels the match! pic.twitter.com/ehb9NAvxx2 — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) December 17, 2019

She would drop the third set to fall behind 2-1, but won the fourth set after a masterful display in the fifth and deciding game with a 165 to set up a shot a double 18 for the set.

WHAT A SETUP SHOT THAT IS! Sherrock hits a 165 to leave 36 which she pins first dart in hand to take this to a deciding set! pic.twitter.com/jaA3nPzJjE — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) December 17, 2019

With the entire Ally Pally crowd firmly in her corner, she managed to break Evetts throw in the first leg of the fifth set with a checkout from 31 after Evetts missed high on a look at double 5.

BREAK! It was so close, Evetts thought it was in! Sherrock cleans up 31 to lead in the decider! pic.twitter.com/cZhwUgbMWR — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) December 17, 2019

Her nerves held up to coolly finish 32 on the double 8 after hitting 16, and in the decisive leg she left herself 36 as Evetts couldn’t find the range for the bullseye to finish a 129, popping the double 18 on her second dart to make history.

ONE AWAY FROM HISTORY! If you're not watching the darts, what are you doing? Sherrock holds her nerve to go within one of darting history! pic.twitter.com/LomNu1Uyxb — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) December 17, 2019

It’s an extremely big moment in the world of darts and hopefully leads to more women competing and winning on the biggest stages. Up next for Sherrock is No. 11 in the world Mensur Suljovic in the second round.