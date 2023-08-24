A difficult week in the world of professional wrestling got even tougher on Thursday when Triple H broke word that Windham Rotunda, best known as Bray Wyatt in WWE, had died at the age of 36.

Just received a call from WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda who informed us of the tragic news that our WWE family member for life Windham Rotunda – also known as Bray Wyatt – unexpectedly passed earlier today. Our thoughts are with his family and we ask that everyone respect their… — Triple H (@TripleH) August 24, 2023

Rotunda was a beloved figure in the wrestling world, having carved out a stellar career in WWE by creating one of the most unique characters wrestling has had in years and continuing to reshape and redefine that character. His death shocked and saddened the wrestling world, as so many in the business had worked with him, been inspired by him, and/or been able to call him a friend. Many of those took to social media to remember Rotunda by posting tributes to him, sharing in the heartbreak with wrestling fans, and offering their love and sympathies to Rotunda’s family.

Among the most heart-wrenching of those posts came from Amanda Huber, whose late husband Jon Huber died in 2020 and had spent his time in WWE as Luke Harper in the Wyatt family, as she posted a number of photos of Jon and Windham together.

A number of other stars from WWE, AEW, and beyond offered remembrances of Wyatt, providing a glimpse at the impact he had in the industry. From luminaries like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and William Regal to current stars like Big E, the wrestling world took Thursday night to remember Rotunda and offer their condolences to one of wrestling’s great families.

Im heartbroken over the news of Bray Wyatt’s passing. Always had tremendous respect and love for him and the Rotunda family. Loved his presence, promos, in ring work and connection with @wwe universe.

Very unique, cool and rare character, which is hard to create in our crazy… pic.twitter.com/i9zlbJIOL3 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 24, 2023

Man…the first dude that took me under his wing when I got signed in 2009. We spent so much of our adult lives together. Praying for Jojo. Praying for his kids. I will miss your laugh & your boyish charm, my friend. Goodbye, Windham. — Ettore “Big E” Ewen (@WWEBigE) August 24, 2023

Absolutely shattered to learn that my friend, Windham Rotunda, has passed away. It’s devastating to think he left us at only 36 years young. My condolences go out to his family, wife & children. I’m so sorry, my compeer. Miss you already. pic.twitter.com/AVNuOTjdsx — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) August 24, 2023

Devastated to hear of the passing of Windham Rotunda, Bray Wyatt. My deepest condolences to Mike, Bo, Barry and all his family. Rest well my friend.x — William Regal (@RealKingRegal) August 24, 2023

Just no fucking words. I love you Bray. I was like an uncle to them boys. I hate fucking death. — Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) August 24, 2023

I can’t believe I’m typing this. But RIP Windham. I knew you day 1 of moving to America, you were the biggest sweetheart and were loved by everyone who met you. I’m in shock.. sending all my love to the Rotunda family. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/GYSJCsLMil — SARAYA (@Saraya) August 24, 2023

The toughest part of this industry… is when you bond with people…. and then that bond is severed unexpectedly. RIP brudda. I was rooting for you just like you did for me. I already missed you… but this… it's painful. Safe journey my man. — Excellent Lee (@RealKeithLee) August 24, 2023

Lost for words. 💔 RIP — RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) August 24, 2023

I’m trying to process this and can’t Windham was a friend I feel for his wife, his beautiful children, his parents, his brother, his sister and everyone else who knew what a incredible person he was. — Corbin (@BaronCorbinWWE) August 24, 2023

Horrible! Lost a good soul today. #RIPBray 🙏 — Damian Priest (@ArcherOfInfamy) August 24, 2023

I’m at a loss for words….I’m grateful to have witnessed his greatness and been around his sweet spirits, always so nice and kind, and willing to help. My prayers to all his family 🙏🖤 https://t.co/FVTLoVbiul — Daria/Sonya Deville (@SonyaDevilleWWE) August 24, 2023

Heartbroken is an understatement to my feelings at the moment about this news. Windham was the consummate professional, the Ultimate Teammate and a Wonderful Father, Husband, Brother, Friend and son. Always brought smiles. Me and my Family send our Condolences & Support❤️🙏🏿 https://t.co/osbvNqvUkJ — Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) August 24, 2023

We need to stop only coming together when we lose someone… — The Realest Swerve Strickland (@swerveconfident) August 24, 2023

Thoughts and prayers are with the Rotunda family. Bray Wyatt left us far too soon. — Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) August 24, 2023

Every time I was able to share a locker room with Bray Wyatt was a pleasure. Always willing to give advice or just shoot the breeze and tell fun stories on the road. My and family and I send out our prayers to the Rotunda family Rest In Peace Wyndham #BrayWyatt — PRIME Alexander (@CedricAlexander) August 24, 2023

Please say sike! Absolutely gutted Two in a row is to much Tell people you love them when you can

🙏🏽❤️ — 🪓NYLA ROSE (THE REAL ONE) 🥀 (@NylaRoseBeast) August 24, 2023