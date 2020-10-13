The 2020 WWE Draft Report Part 2: Monday Night Raw

WWE
This week’s episode of Monday Night Raw featured the second part of the WWE Draft, which began on Friday Night Smackdown. Although it was an hour longer, Raw had the same format as Smackdown, with Stephanie McMahon appearing at a podium in the Thunderdome to read the draft picks, which came in six rounds this time.

On Monday Night we learned that The Fiend will be on Raw, as will Alexa Bliss, so they can be together with whatever their weird bond is (tonight, for example, they simultaneously Sister-Abigailed Zelina Vega and Andrade. It was pretty cool.

Also, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens are back on the same brand, so there’s probably a collision coming between those two old frenemies.

Here are the full lists of who was drafted to which show tonight, in order:

RAW

  1. The Fiend
  2. Randy Orton
  3. Charlotte Flair
  4. Braun Strowman
  5. Matt Riddle
  6. Jeff Hardy
  7. Retribution (Mustafa Ali, T-Bar, Mace, Slapjack… Mia Yim, who still hasn’t officially been given a new name, and probably not Mercedes Martinez, who was noticeably missing from the graphics)
  8. Keith Lee
  9. Alexa Bliss
  10. Elias
  11. Lacey Evans
  12. Sheamus
  13. Nikki Cross
  14. R-Truth
  15. Dabba-Kato
  16. Titus O’Neil
  17. Peyton Royce
  18. Akira Tozawa
  19. Lana
  20. Riddick Moss
  21. Arturo Ruas

SMACKDOWN

  1. Bayley
  2. The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford)
  3. Daniel Bryan
  4. Kevin Owens
  5. Lars Sullivan
  6. King Corbin
  7. Sami Zayn
  8. Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura
  9. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode
  10. Apollo Crews
  11. Carmella
  12. Aleister Black
  13. Natalya
  14. The Riott Squad (Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott)

As of tonight, here’s everyone who hasn’t been drafted yet:

  • Humberto Carrillo
  • Drew Gulak
  • Tucker
  • Lucha House Party
  • Murphy
  • Shorty G
  • Andrade
  • Erik (of The Viking Raiders)
  • Billie Kay
  • Tamina
  • Zelina Vega

It’s a shame that Drew Gulak, who just signed a much publicized new contract this Spring, wasn’t even drafted. That doesn’t exactly inspire hope for his future. Not to mention Zelina Vega and Andrade, who made prominent appearances in this very episode, and still weren’t drafted.

There was also the weird thing where out of the final five competitors in the Raw Women’s Championship #1 Contendership Battle Royal, only one, Lacey Evans, was drafted. But Lana, who hadn’t been drafted at that point, won the whole thing. She and the rest of the final five, Natalya, Ruby Riott, and Liv Morgan, were all drafted during the Raw Talk post-show on the WWE Network.

Here are the complete rosters of both shows as they stand after both nights of the draft:

RAW

  1. Drew McIntyre
  2. Asuka
  3. The Hurt Business (Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, Cedric Alexander, and MVP)
  4. AJ Styles
  5. Naomi
  6. Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax
  7. Ricochet
  8. Mandy Rose
  9. The Miz and John Morrison
  10. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods
  11. Dana Brooke
  12. Angel Garza
  13. The Fiend
  14. Randy Orton
  15. Charlotte Flair
  16. Braun Strowman
  17. Matt Riddle
  18. Jeff Hardy
  19. Retribution
  20. Keith Lee
  21. Alexa Bliss
  22. Elias
  23. Lacey Evans
  24. Sheamus
  25. Nikki Cross
  26. R-Truth
  27. Dabba-Kato
  28. Titus O’Neil
  29. Peyton Royce
  30. Akira Tozawa
  31. Lana
  32. Riddick Moss
  33. Arturo Ruas

SMACKDOWN

  1. Roman Reigns
  2. Seth Rollins
  3. Sasha Banks
  4. Bianca Belair
  5. Jey Uso
  6. Rey and Dominik Mysterio
  7. Big E
  8. Otis
  9. Bayley
  10. The Street Profits
  11. Daniel Bryan
  12. Kevin Owens
  13. Lars Sullivan
  14. King Corbin
  15. Sami Zayn
  16. Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura
  17. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode
  18. Apollo Crews
  19. Carmella
  20. Aleister Black
  21. Natalya
  22. The Riott Squad (Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott)

We’ll see what updates and changes affect these rosters over the next few days.

