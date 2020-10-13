The 2020 WWE Draft Report Part 2: Monday Night Raw

This week’s episode of Monday Night Raw featured the second part of the WWE Draft, which began on Friday Night Smackdown. Although it was an hour longer, Raw had the same format as Smackdown, with Stephanie McMahon appearing at a podium in the Thunderdome to read the draft picks, which came in six rounds this time.
On Monday Night we learned that The Fiend will be on Raw, as will Alexa Bliss, so they can be together with whatever their weird bond is (tonight, for example, they simultaneously Sister-Abigailed Zelina Vega and Andrade. It was pretty cool.
Yesssssssssssssssssssssss pic.twitter.com/mkHjK0GH4l
— Stu Motown #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) October 13, 2020
Also, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens are back on the same brand, so there’s probably a collision coming between those two old frenemies.
Here are the full lists of who was drafted to which show tonight, in order:
RAW
- The Fiend
- Randy Orton
- Charlotte Flair
- Braun Strowman
- Matt Riddle
- Jeff Hardy
- Retribution (Mustafa Ali, T-Bar, Mace, Slapjack… Mia Yim, who still hasn’t officially been given a new name, and probably not Mercedes Martinez, who was noticeably missing from the graphics)
- Keith Lee
- Alexa Bliss
- Elias
- Lacey Evans
- Sheamus
- Nikki Cross
- R-Truth
- Dabba-Kato
- Titus O’Neil
- Peyton Royce
- Akira Tozawa
- Lana
- Riddick Moss
- Arturo Ruas
SMACKDOWN
- Bayley
- The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford)
- Daniel Bryan
- Kevin Owens
- Lars Sullivan
- King Corbin
- Sami Zayn
- Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura
- Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode
- Apollo Crews
- Carmella
- Aleister Black
- Natalya
- The Riott Squad (Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott)
As of tonight, here’s everyone who hasn’t been drafted yet:
- Humberto Carrillo
- Drew Gulak
- Tucker
- Lucha House Party
- Murphy
- Shorty G
- Andrade
- Erik (of The Viking Raiders)
- Billie Kay
- Tamina
- Zelina Vega
It’s a shame that Drew Gulak, who just signed a much publicized new contract this Spring, wasn’t even drafted. That doesn’t exactly inspire hope for his future. Not to mention Zelina Vega and Andrade, who made prominent appearances in this very episode, and still weren’t drafted.
There was also the weird thing where out of the final five competitors in the Raw Women’s Championship #1 Contendership Battle Royal, only one, Lacey Evans, was drafted. But Lana, who hadn’t been drafted at that point, won the whole thing. She and the rest of the final five, Natalya, Ruby Riott, and Liv Morgan, were all drafted during the Raw Talk post-show on the WWE Network.
Here are the complete rosters of both shows as they stand after both nights of the draft:
RAW
- Drew McIntyre
- Asuka
- The Hurt Business (Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, Cedric Alexander, and MVP)
- AJ Styles
- Naomi
- Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax
- Ricochet
- Mandy Rose
- The Miz and John Morrison
- Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods
- Dana Brooke
- Angel Garza
- The Fiend
- Randy Orton
- Charlotte Flair
- Braun Strowman
- Matt Riddle
- Jeff Hardy
- Retribution
- Keith Lee
- Alexa Bliss
- Elias
- Lacey Evans
- Sheamus
- Nikki Cross
- R-Truth
- Dabba-Kato
- Titus O’Neil
- Peyton Royce
- Akira Tozawa
- Lana
- Riddick Moss
- Arturo Ruas
SMACKDOWN
- Roman Reigns
- Seth Rollins
- Sasha Banks
- Bianca Belair
- Jey Uso
- Rey and Dominik Mysterio
- Big E
- Otis
- Bayley
- The Street Profits
- Daniel Bryan
- Kevin Owens
- Lars Sullivan
- King Corbin
- Sami Zayn
- Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura
- Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode
- Apollo Crews
- Carmella
- Aleister Black
- Natalya
- The Riott Squad (Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott)
We’ll see what updates and changes affect these rosters over the next few days.