The 2020 WWE Draft Report Part 2: Monday Night Raw

This week’s episode of Monday Night Raw featured the second part of the WWE Draft, which began on Friday Night Smackdown. Although it was an hour longer, Raw had the same format as Smackdown, with Stephanie McMahon appearing at a podium in the Thunderdome to read the draft picks, which came in six rounds this time.

On Monday Night we learned that The Fiend will be on Raw, as will Alexa Bliss, so they can be together with whatever their weird bond is (tonight, for example, they simultaneously Sister-Abigailed Zelina Vega and Andrade. It was pretty cool.

Also, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens are back on the same brand, so there’s probably a collision coming between those two old frenemies.

Here are the full lists of who was drafted to which show tonight, in order:

RAW

The Fiend Randy Orton Charlotte Flair Braun Strowman Matt Riddle Jeff Hardy Retribution (Mustafa Ali, T-Bar, Mace, Slapjack… Mia Yim, who still hasn’t officially been given a new name, and probably not Mercedes Martinez, who was noticeably missing from the graphics) Keith Lee Alexa Bliss Elias Lacey Evans Sheamus Nikki Cross R-Truth Dabba-Kato Titus O’Neil Peyton Royce Akira Tozawa Lana Riddick Moss Arturo Ruas

SMACKDOWN

Bayley The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) Daniel Bryan Kevin Owens Lars Sullivan King Corbin Sami Zayn Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode Apollo Crews Carmella Aleister Black Natalya The Riott Squad (Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott)

As of tonight, here’s everyone who hasn’t been drafted yet:

Humberto Carrillo

Drew Gulak

Tucker

Lucha House Party

Murphy

Shorty G

Andrade

Erik (of The Viking Raiders)

Billie Kay

Tamina

Zelina Vega

It’s a shame that Drew Gulak, who just signed a much publicized new contract this Spring, wasn’t even drafted. That doesn’t exactly inspire hope for his future. Not to mention Zelina Vega and Andrade, who made prominent appearances in this very episode, and still weren’t drafted.

There was also the weird thing where out of the final five competitors in the Raw Women’s Championship #1 Contendership Battle Royal, only one, Lacey Evans, was drafted. But Lana, who hadn’t been drafted at that point, won the whole thing. She and the rest of the final five, Natalya, Ruby Riott, and Liv Morgan, were all drafted during the Raw Talk post-show on the WWE Network.

Here are the complete rosters of both shows as they stand after both nights of the draft:

RAW

Drew McIntyre Asuka The Hurt Business (Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, Cedric Alexander, and MVP) AJ Styles Naomi Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax Ricochet Mandy Rose The Miz and John Morrison Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods Dana Brooke Angel Garza The Fiend Randy Orton Charlotte Flair Braun Strowman Matt Riddle Jeff Hardy Retribution Keith Lee Alexa Bliss Elias Lacey Evans Sheamus Nikki Cross R-Truth Dabba-Kato Titus O’Neil Peyton Royce Akira Tozawa Lana Riddick Moss Arturo Ruas

SMACKDOWN

Roman Reigns Seth Rollins Sasha Banks Bianca Belair Jey Uso Rey and Dominik Mysterio Big E Otis Bayley The Street Profits Daniel Bryan Kevin Owens Lars Sullivan King Corbin Sami Zayn Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode Apollo Crews Carmella Aleister Black Natalya The Riott Squad (Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott)

We’ll see what updates and changes affect these rosters over the next few days.