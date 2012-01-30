WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 1/30/12: Royal Rumble Fallout

Pre-show notes:

– Tonight’s Raw carries two major narratives: 1) What will happen when Chief Operating Officer Triple H returns to Raw to give Executive Vice President Of Talent Relations and Interim General Manager Of Raw John Laurinaitis a job evaluation even though Laurinaitis was the one who got Triple H fired from HIS position as Raw GM because sometimes the GM has more power than the COO and sometimes he doesn’t, and then there’s a board of directors and ah f**k it, I’m going to mark this part out and 2) which championship will Royal Rumble winner Sheamus choose to challenge for at Wrestlemania?

Also, we may get appearances by a returning Kharma, a possibly returning Road Dogg and/or something awful where Mae Young shows up to make out with Hacksaw Jim Duggan. The Royal Rumble was weird.

