WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 8/19/13: Triple H Explains It All

Tonight, on the post-Summerslam WWE Raw open discussion thread:
The Biggest Party of the Summer is over, and now comes the hangover. Specifically, the one Daniel Bryan suffered from a Triple H Pedigree moments after the submission expert defeated John Cena to become WWE Champion. The Game’s treachery allowed Randy Orton to cash in his Money in the Bank contract and take Bryan’s title for himself, but what his motivation was is anyone’s guess at this point. While the WWE Universe attempts to sort itself out after the events of SummerSlam, here’s a five-point preview for tonight’s Raw. (via WWE.com)
Our five-point preview:
1. Who else is excited for Kane to show up as a crazy, brainwashed hillbilly tonight? Oh man.
2. If you haven’t yet read the Best and Worst of WWE SummerSlam 2013, make sure you do that. Then, be sure to read our recap of the latest episode of Total Divas, because that’s the only important thing happening in wrestling.
3. Anybody have any suggestions on games we could play while Triple H is giving his 8,000 minute long soliloquy about why he did the bad thing he was obviously gonna do? I was thinking I Spy, but that’d be kinda hard because we’d all be like, “I Spy with my little eye, nothing, because I’m blind and sad.”
4. Dolph Ziggler will be extremely important tonight as he hahahah just kidding
5. Here’s hoping that Punk/Lesnar II happens at WrestleMania, with one of those “if I beat Lesnar, I get five minutes alone with Heyman” stipulations from the territory days. Maybe suspend Heyman above the ring in a shark cage. That needs to come back. Let’s start the build tonight with Punk beating the worst Paul Heyman Guy, who I assume is Sign Guy Dudley.
You get a handi-cap match with the Shield and You get a handi-cap match with the Shield and You get a handi-cap match with the Shield and You get a handi-cap match with the Shield and EVERYONE GETS A HANDICAP MATCH WITH THE SHIELD
Someone made this point last night but I thought it should be repeated..calling someone trash is different than calling them a slut or whore. Neither is really being a star but still..
personally, it was just because it happend after cena was gone and we were like “thank god no more stupid insults or jokes since there’re no more sheamus or cena !” that I hated that bryan evolved into the typical wwe babyface which = a d*ck.
@GSP he lost a match to Christian on the Superstars tapings
the only bits I really hated were RVD and ricardo, and the opening segment ! go, that opening segment was awful … would’nt have believed you if you told me that after that I’d enjoy my favourite RAW ever.
it’s like cena gave his mic skills to bryan when he shaked his hand while hhh and orton transported half of their staleness to bryan while kicking him and pinning him at summerslam ! I really didn’t like bryan talking at the beginning of the night … and you can tell me that his anger is justified and all but him slut-shaming women is the last thing that I would accept or want from an angry bryan. and stephanie is still the worst ! but thankfully, bryan was redeemed for me in the end when he took that beating like a champ.
well, it’s not really what he said alone, but what he made thousands of people chant on live TV.
What Bryan said to Stephanie was not even close to “slut shaming”
god*, that opening segment was awful
no, in all seriousness, this was the best RAW that I’ve ever seen live. after one of the best PPVs in wwe’s history and certainly my favourite this year.
I believe wwe truly reads this thread and the best and worst reports !
I’m just watching the comments now and all I see is “why are you guys so angry ?! you “SHOULD” be accepting this because heels should be bad and faces should lose a little before they win and why are you angry, guys ?!”
well, isn’t the point of the thing is us being angry ? why don’t you want us to be angry ?! LET US EXPRESS OUR ANGER ! GRRRRR !! SCREW YOU, WWE !!!
now, I can’t wait for f*cking NXT to see zayn vs cesaro !
I don’t think it was nice of CM Punk to call Mr. Belding a fatso like that.
I assume everybody mad at the ending last night wanted Stone Cold to give Vince his comeuppance immediately, yes?
Guys we’re looking at this all wrong, Daniel Bryan insulted HHH’s family and didn’t get a pen to the tits. I’d say that’s progress.
CM PUNK: “Hey, fatty fat fat. I hear you fatting it up out there. Come in this ring and I’ll punch you in the fat, fatty……FAT!”
Orton: Remember that time you turned on me in 2004 because I was champion?
HHH: Sort of. Remember that time you mouth raped my wife?
Orton: Sort of. Remember that time you came into my house and trashed it while my wife watched on in horror?
HHH: Sort of. But Daniel Bryan is a goat faced midget who we can’t let become champion.
Orton: I agree. Did we just become best friends?
HHH. YEP!
+1
Ryback’s segment with my back turned for half of it sounded so out of context. They should just rename him Bareback already.
I’d like to imagine that before coming out at the end, Daniel Bryan was receiving encouragement from the ghosts of Sirius Black, Lily and James Potter, and Remus Lupin.
Lo, I recall the time of my forefathers, and their forefathers before them…in a time where Scottish Lords dispatched Vipers with ease; down the stairs of the great battlehalls. Yet these are dark times my sons, where The Viper now rules the land, and our Lord Barrett is now overcome by the lowest of the low; the fool, the frolicer, and the Fellowship of the McMahon.
I’m the worst ever…he’s not Scotish
So many people in this thread were giving the rest of the roster crap for just standing there while this was all going on, or not rushing the ring en masse or whatever. Why? Did you all forget that the rest of the roster is backstage, within easy running distance, every time a wrestler is being unfairly beaten down ever? The rest of the roster ignores it, every time, unless they have a personal issue with the beater or the beatee. And that’s when they don’t have all three of their co-bosses in the ring heavily insinuating that they’ll be physically assaulted at some point down the line (whether they win the fight tonight or not) and/or fired if they get involved. While it’s real-life stupid that a boss can assault employees and fire other employees for trying to stop it, it’s natural law in the WWE Universe, and has been for decades.
While I’m on this subject; how successful do you think it would be to have a wrestler who bucks this dynamic, and just comes out to help people who have nothing to do with him/her? An actual WWE superhero, instead of a guy who wears a costume and just wrestles matches?
Now that The Shield have joined the dark side, isn’t Bryan gonna need some help? Really hoping they do something cool with it and not just use Kofi & Miz as his new lame best friends or whatever.
Looks like Ziggler and Show are potential buddies, right? Maybe Henry too.
Now that Orton is the WWE Champ, will they drug test him again?
I GOT IT! RVD is really just pikachu, Ricardo Rodriguez should just shout “Rob Van Dam, I CHOOSE YOOOOU” and he comes out, shouts “RVD RVD”, hits his thunderbolt, and bails
Get out.
Stay here.
Pick up your bag.
GO GET IT.
Ryback is officially Biff O’Doyle.
Admittedly, I’ve only seen what clips there are on the WWE site but did any of the HHH/Vince/Steph stuff at the end explain the last few weeks/months of bickering between them?
it was all a ruse, essentially.
TRIPLE H IS HOLDING A CONTEST Y’ALL.
My first time seeing Renee on my television and Brad Maddox out here talmbout footwear and ish…
There’s story lines and this and that, but something from tonight genuinely bothered me.
Sin Cara legit seriously injured himself tonight early in his match with Del Rio. After he was injured, he alerted both the referee and ring side doctor. Although both the ref and ringside doc tried to wave off Del Rio multiple times, Del Rio continued to shove them off, toss Sin Cara back into the ring, and stomp Cara’s shoot injured arm and hand. Most thought it was a poorly done injury angle.
I know some of you like Del Rio, but what a real life asshole. Trying for the millionth time to get over a lame “ruthless aggression” character (and the only heel who is allowed to win clean) is not worth risking doing even wrestling offense to an injured colleague.
And, frankly, I don’t think it was a mistake. Del Rio once “accidentally” completely unmasked Cara early in his run, and always works stiff as can be with him. I think there’s some sort of issue there, and it boiled over tonight in a completely unprofessional way.
No wonder people are attacking him in bars. What a terrible person.
Whoa, Sin Cara is legitimately injured again. Given the way ADR reacted, I thought it was part of the story.
What a doosher to keep going at Sin Cara once you know he’s injured.
If it wasn’t legit, why would Del Rio decide to start shouting F-bombs that his jobber squash was ruined because Cara had the temerity to self-destruct?
Granted, this is more like a very advanced version of “Stupid! Stupid! Stupid!” at Kofi than New Jack bullflop. But still, it’s not what you want to see from pro wrestling.
Pro wrestling is supposed to be fun, people.
Are we sure the injury was legit? I know they gave the X but it was hardly 2 minutes into the match (if I recall) but the X was so blatant and I know it’s Sin Cara but it didn’t look like he did anything.
It’s worth noting that wwe pretty much cut out the postmatch beatdown save for like one kick to the side and skipped from the end of the match to the promo part in the youtube video
I typed (most of) this before but I either deleted it or it’s below a different comment, but Del Rio reminds me of Goldberg during his WWE run. In the sense that an already established name comes into a new company and still walks around like he’s doing everyone a favor by being there. The only conclusion I can come to is that Del Rio is purposely trying to get fired. Guy went totally off script tonight, and coupled with his (alleged) trouble over the weekend it’s the only thing that makes sense to me.
Sin Cara is Mr. Glass, and it is what it is, but if the end result was Del Rio squashing Sin Cara (as it probably was, because we’ve seen it a million times, right?) to get to Ricardo returning and aligning himself with RVD, and if Sin Cara was legit hurt, then why continue?
TL;DR: Del Rio sucks.
Follow-up: watched the segment again, not only did Del Rio continue to try to aggressively beat down his legitimately injured opponent, he was loudly screaming F-bombs throughout which the RAW censors had to cut to silence multiple times about because he wanted that jobber squash so incredibly badly.
Fancy’s verdict? He’s an ASSHOLE. Don’t support this jerk.
I’m not a del Rio fan, he’s the Pink Floyd of wrestlers for me: he’s technically proficient but he doesn’t spark my interest. I don’t know how they get across to the workers what a guy has legit injured but it strikes me as unprofessional and I don’t see how Del Rio isn’t disciplined for it. If you can’t trust a guy to not hurt you in the ring how do you work with him?
There’s a fine line between ‘trying to stay in character and salvage the segment’ and ‘getting your character over at someone else’s expense.’ So I don’t really know what to think.
*ALLEGEDLY* back in Mexico at some point, Cara pulled a gun on ADR.
Zeb talking about headlines made me think they’d go down a bad route. Here’s hoping for a big win for PTP now that they’re facing these guys. Sweet new shirts for the Players too!
I don’t hate the story. I just hate the McMahons.
No one is better at making me want someone to punch him in the dick like HHH.
+1
Ricardo and RVD work because they have the same awful ring attire. At least the one video I’ve seen of Ricardo in action he was wearing the same unitard(?).
HHH checks his ego at the door? Dear God, what would he be like if he didn’t?
Other than the Shield I absolutely love the Daniel Bryan v. Randy Orton feud. I don’t want to speak for other people on this live thread but Daniel Bryan is one of my favorite guys and feuding with Randy Orton backed by the McMahons is pretty much exactly how we view the WWE to be and it’s awesome. I’m listening to HHH verbally masturbate himself and it should infuriate me but it works with the story they’re telling. I want to see Daniel Bryan kick Vince McMahon’s head in, knee HHH in the face, and tap Orton out in the Yes Lock and I want to pay money to do it. That’s the point.
I hope they give The Shield some personality out of this. They just look angry and every three months lets Ambrose cut a good promo.
Just watched the end, I don’t see what everyone was so suicidal about.
Remember the backstage segment when Vickie almost fired the Shield, and Vince walked up, and said they had that Ruthless Aggression that Cena has? They’re cool with Vince, so them being the ‘security’ around the ring made lots of sense.
Because some people will freak out about anything if it’s not what they envisioned
I’m watching it now. Other than the Shield siding with HHH I’m pretty okay with it. I’m more excited for the WWE than I have been since the Summer of Punk.
Right? Isn’t that what we want, as wrestling fans? Heels we hate against faces we love? The cherry on top, for me, is The Shield and their explanation for cowing to the McMahon’s, even though THAT still makes sense, too.
@DoctorCAW mentioned this but it’s nice to have a place that makes bad wrestling moments good and great wrestling moments iconic. I’m glad that Brandon has created a place where we can all laugh, be snarky, and be fun together. I was on Scott Keith’s blog and I made some comment about how AJ Styles was a jagoff for being an unrepentant homophobe and had to deal with the “yeah, so what?” response and it just made me appreciate my prograps withleatherheads more.
I really think its the best internet wrestling community
these people are funny
I’ll go to places like WrestlingInc, or, occasionally, WZ, for “news” and rumors, and the comments are awful, just horrible, horrible stuff. Fortunately Raj’s crowd is a little more tame, but that isn’t saying much compared to the dim lights over at a place like Wrestlezone. Disquss or whatever the hell it’s called is one of the worst pieces of internet programming ever.
The Shield versus Dolph Ziggler in a DAMNED NUMBERS MATCH.
What if we all stopped watching?
They would blame Daniel Bryan.
@TheRealMSol I would call the Golden Girls a guilty pleasure but I don’t feel guilty about that. Show was awesome.
I think my wife and I have probably watched 3,000 hours of Golden Girls reruns. Ageless show.
I was a big fan of tonight’s Raw. It felt like it had purpose. They started the show off with the fallout from last night, and built on it all evening. If this type of writing/programming can keep up we’re in for a lot more solid WWE Television!
Also – I know we love to have fun and make jokes and talk graps, but..
In early May, during one of the Raw live discussions, I mentioned a friend of mine who was diagnosed with cancer. I mentioned a website set up for her and such, and a few of you ended up donating – some of you were anonymous and some of you I, unfortunately, simply can’t recall your handle but I’d like to thank you all for donating. My friend passed away tonight, and I know the thoughtfulness of complete strangers is a reason our fundraising was so effective, so – all you WrestleBros and Gals are awesome, model people who deserve medals and hugs and as much free ice cream as you can eat, forever and ever and ever. Thanks!
Oh yeah, and of course, f*ck Triple H.
so sorry to hear about your loss tonight. <3
Very sorry to hear for you and her family.
Thanks for the kind words, guys. I just wanted to thank you all for being awesome enough for me to post that in the first place, and for being a bunch of sensible wrestling fans stranded on a boat in a sea of BleacherReport commenters. I didn’t mean to hop on a soap box or hijack the thread.
Now — as I was saying..LET’S HOPE THE SHIELD INSIDIOUSLY JOINS THE CORPORATION FOR THE SAKE OF THE FUTURE DEAN AMBROSE CHAMPIONSHIP RUN! :)
Sorry for your loss, Doctor
My condolences. I wish I had seen that because I would have donated. You and I seem to share a sense of humor (I’ve seen you give me multiple +1’s) and I appreciate your contributions to the board.
Condolences.
You have my condolences man.
Paul Heyman is the Wayne Jarvis of the WWE, because every time he appears on my screen all I can think is, “guy’s a pro”
+1
I think the execution of this angle has been fantastic. Every time Bryant has been screwed by Seamus , hhh, or orton it’s only served to get him more over. My only fear is that what was foreshadowed at the top of the show happens . Cena return from injury, hijack the angle’s heat and runs it into the fucking ground
Am I the only one who thinks BA Starr is a Chikara worker waiting to happen?
a what worker?
How about this: Orton, Lesnar, Axel, HHH, and Heyman form the Dangerous Corporate Alliance against Punk and Daniel Bryan.
I really think you’re too clever to be Rose in this analogy.
Just a thought, but when you all watch a movie, do you fast forward to the happy ending? Or do you watch poor Sean Archer suffer in Erewhon prison, tortured by Castor Troy, until he finally exacts his sweet sweet revenge in a stylishly filmed funeral gunfight followed by a gratuitous and completely unnecessary speedboat chase? The payoff will be worth it. Plus Brie Bella is way hotter than Eve Archer…but not mid-90’s Gina Gershon. I guess what I’m saying is Face-Off is a sweet movie.
“Vince, what do you think about Randy Orton being the new face of the WWE?”
“No more drugs for that man!”
I’m going to check this in the morning before I go sit through 8 hours of teacher meetings. I hope you guys give me something to smile about.
@LastTexansFan, that gif of cage on the plane could also work for the moment after HHH pedigreed Bryan: “One of yours, Shawn!?”
If I knew how to post gifs there would be so many doves all up in this thread right now WOO WOO WOO, you know it.
I’m lazy and from Houston. I demand a better man do it for me
Castor Hearst Helmsley: “Heat, I could eat your heat for hours!”
Create a Wicker Man gif thread and we’ll ask him.
How would Nic feel if the Shield summoned a swarm of angry bees to attack DBry?
Nic, what do you think of the Shield becoming corporate lackies?
But it was Nic Cage’s movie.
That’s way scarier than any horror movie in over a decade.
Can’t ignore Travolta who was AWESOME in this.
My favorite.
FACE OFF GIF THREAD [clap clap clapclapclap]
+1
Does that make you Rose or Sophia? Picture it, Sicily, 1989…
CM Punk was a star tonight
I just loved that they censored Punk’s elongated “BAAAAAAAAAAAALLS!” in that segment…
Hey man, don’t be so hard on yourself. No one deserves that sort of cruelty to themselves.
That was the point.
It really would make more sense and be so fucking cool for The Shield to ally with D-Bry. But, being the McMahons’ Mean Street Posse/New Age Outlaws+X-Pac/Harris Brothers works too.
So, I’m confused. Is Ryback’s gimmick now that he’s a senior in Dazed and Confused and everyone else is a freshman, or is he a fraternity member in charge of pledges at Pheed Mi Moor? I need clarification here.
He’s the guy that keeps cockblocking Keith Gordon in Back to School.
+1
I too would enjoy some of this cheesecake. I promise to sing my rendition of Mean Gene singing Tootie Frutti as payment