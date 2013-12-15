WWE TLC 2013 Open Discussion Thread

WWE TLC 2013 airs live on pay-per-view Sunday, December 15, and With Leather is here to commiserate the Triple H undisputed title win and make jokes for a few hours alongside the funniest fans on the Internet. The funniest and most melancholy fans on the Internet.

Here’s your full WWE TLC 2013 card:

– Pre-Show Match: Dolph Ziggler vs. Fandango 1. WWE Tag Team Championship Match: Goldust and Cody Rhodes © vs. Big Show and Rey Mysterio vs. The Real Americans (Jack Swagger and Antonio Cesaro) vs. Ryback and Curtis Axel 2. WWE Divas Championship Match: AJ Lee © vs. Natalya 3. Intercontinental Championship Match: Big E Langston © vs. Damien Sandow 4. 3-on-1 Handicap Match: CM Punk vs. The Wyatt Family (Bray Wyatt, Erick Rowan and Luke Harper) 5. 3-on-1 Handicap Match: Daniel Bryan vs. The Shield (Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns) 6. TLC Match For Both The WWE Championship And The World Heavyweight Championship: WWE Champion Randy Orton vs. World Heavyweight Champion John Cena

Enjoy the show, everybody.