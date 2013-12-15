WWE TLC 2013 Open Discussion Thread

Pro Wrestling Editor
12.15.13

WWE TLC 2013 airs live on pay-per-view Sunday, December 15, and With Leather is here to commiserate the Triple H undisputed title win and make jokes for a few hours alongside the funniest fans on the Internet. The funniest and most melancholy fans on the Internet.

Here’s your full WWE TLC 2013 card:

– Pre-Show Match: Dolph Ziggler vs. Fandango

1. WWE Tag Team Championship Match: Goldust and Cody Rhodes © vs. Big Show and Rey Mysterio vs. The Real Americans (Jack Swagger and Antonio Cesaro) vs. Ryback and Curtis Axel

2. WWE Divas Championship Match: AJ Lee © vs. Natalya

3. Intercontinental Championship Match: Big E Langston © vs. Damien Sandow

4. 3-on-1 Handicap Match: CM Punk vs. The Wyatt Family (Bray Wyatt, Erick Rowan and Luke Harper)

5. 3-on-1 Handicap Match: Daniel Bryan vs. The Shield (Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns)

6. TLC Match For Both The WWE Championship And The World Heavyweight Championship: WWE Champion Randy Orton vs. World Heavyweight Champion John Cena

As always, our 10 favorite comments from tonight’s open discussion thread will be featured in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of WWE TLC 2013 column. To nominate a comment for top 10 consideration, please reply to it with a +1.

Enjoy the show, everybody.

