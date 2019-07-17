Uproxx/Getty

The weeks following the MLB All-Star break are a time to get serious, but Xander Bogaerts says the Boston Red Sox got the jump on a lot of teams in Major League Baseball. The defending World Series champions have had an uneven 2019, with questionable bullpen outings and an explosive offense meeting to put a team loaded with talent squarely in the Wild Card hunt at the midway point of the year.

But Bogaerts says a disastrous and highly-publicized road trip may be the key to turning things around.

“I think our All-Star week started a couple weeks back when we went to London,” Bogaerts told Uproxx by phone after the real All-Star Game. “We got beat up by the Yankees and fell a bit behind.”

The trip to London was a bit of a disaster for Boston, flying all the way to England to give up 29 runs over two losses to a team they’re chasing in the American League East. For Major League Baseball, the trip was a huge success: the stadium was packed, fans were loud, and the offensive explosion looked great. But for the Red Sox, it was an opportunity to take a beating and reset for the second half.