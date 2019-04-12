The XFL Is Polling Fans On What They’d Like To See From The League

YouTube

As the XFL continues to gear up for its return in 2020, it’s reportedly issuing surveys to its fans to get their input on some of the things that they’d like to see when the league begins playing games again for the first time since its initial failed debut in 2001.

Per a report from Wrestling Observer Radio, the survey, which was actually sent out by the WWE, attempts to gain insight on fans’ feelings on things like the lack of a kickoff, a 20-second playclock which could eliminate the need for huddles, and no timeouts.