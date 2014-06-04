You Can Buy Brock Lesnar’s Minnesota Home For Only 800 Grand

Brock Lesnar has accomplished a lot of things in his life; holding both the WWE Undisputed and UFC Heavyweight Championships, murdering a shitload of prairie dogs and conquering the Undertaker’s undefeated streak at WrestleMania. He almost made an NFL team on a whim, married WWE Playboy covergirl Sable and got about 7/10ths the way around on a shooting star press. He’s done it all. Up next on his to-do list?

EAT

SLEEP

SELL MY RURAL HOME

REPEAT

Assuming he’s eaten and slept, Lesnar has put his Minnesota home on the market for the bargain price of only $799,000. That’s less than $800,000! If you’re interested in the house diverticulitis built, here’s the info from Zillow:

Private home secluded on 43 acres of prime land: tillable acres, woods, pond and yard. Open floor plan, large windows, hardwood floors, large updated kitchen w/oak cabinets. Four bedrooms and two home offices, newer heated pole barn and storage barn.

Bonus: It’s right down the street from a Jimmy John’s, probably! Also, New York’s hottest club is Heated Pole Barn.

If anybody looks into this, let me know what you find. My assumptions are “rooms full of dead animal carcasses,” “a walk-in stocked with nothing but sleeveless black t-shirts” and “Kurt Angle living on the couch.”