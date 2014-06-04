You Can Buy Brock Lesnar’s Minnesota Home For Only 800 Grand

Brock Lesnar has accomplished a lot of things in his life; holding both the WWE Undisputed and UFC Heavyweight Championships, murdering a shitload of prairie dogs and conquering the Undertaker’s undefeated streak at WrestleMania. He almost made an NFL team on a whim, married WWE Playboy covergirl Sable and got about 7/10ths the way around on a shooting star press. He’s done it all. Up next on his to-do list?
EAT
SLEEP
SELL MY RURAL HOME
REPEAT
Assuming he’s eaten and slept, Lesnar has put his Minnesota home on the market for the bargain price of only $799,000. That’s less than $800,000! If you’re interested in the house diverticulitis built, here’s the info from Zillow:
Private home secluded on 43 acres of prime land: tillable acres, woods, pond and yard. Open floor plan, large windows, hardwood floors, large updated kitchen w/oak cabinets. Four bedrooms and two home offices, newer heated pole barn and storage barn.
Bonus: It’s right down the street from a Jimmy John’s, probably! Also, New York’s hottest club is Heated Pole Barn.
If anybody looks into this, let me know what you find. My assumptions are “rooms full of dead animal carcasses,” “a walk-in stocked with nothing but sleeveless black t-shirts” and “Kurt Angle living on the couch.”
I had a dream about Lesner last night. This is so weird.
My client Brock Lesnar closed for 90% of the asking price.
+1%
Celebs who are probably jerks that I want to hang out with for some reason: Bork and Johnny Football.
Somebody get Rick Steiner, professional realtor on the phone!
Is he selling it himself? I’d head over there just to get a tour from bork himself.
SO, YOU LIKE HOUSE? EVEN HAVE ZIP LINE TO JIMMY JOHNS!
Big Poppa Prime’s gotcha hook up!
I can’t get the mental image of Paul Heyman being his real estate agent giving tours of the house.
The kitchen was redone a few years ago, which was before MY CLIENT BRRROOCCK LESNAR…
+100000000000000
So is Brock gonna start attending Minnesota Wild games pretty soon?
He already lives there. So hes probably leaving.
Dony buy it. Its part of Douglas county, right outside the beautiful city of Alexandria. And by beautiful i mean awful hillbilly crap factory. has maybe 15k people in the entire county, 4 bowling alleys, 7 churches(im not kidding, 3 of the them are different sects of Lutheran) 2 schools and a Herbergers. I spent many many summers being bored off my ass in that town as a child. Its awful.
Thousand bucks a month for property tax. Good times.
For an extra $5000, he will let you get on top of his wife. But don’t ask for a Bud Light when you’re done.
Brandon, Im sad you didnt link to a video of Heyman doing his mantra instead of the article. Oh well.
It has space for a vegetable garden, but by god you better not plant one
Brock tried to plant a beef jerky tree but nothing grew :-(
I’m sorry to report that there isn’t a Jimmy John’s in Maple Plain, MN. Assuming he doesn’t get sandwiches mailed directly to his house, Brock has to drive a few miles to Plymouth.