You Sure You Guys Can Squeeze This One In?

After Tuesday’s all-important, ultimate decision-making meeting between the NBA owners and players, we were treated not only to another deadline threat from commissioner David Stern, but also a statement by union director Billy Hunter that he and the players just don’t have time to meet this month. Stern, of course, said that if a deal isn’t reached by Monday, the first series of regular season games will be canceled, and neither side bothered to set up a follow-up meeting for today, tomorrow, or Saturday.
Naturally, we can blame Yom Kippur for the lack of meetings tomorrow and Saturday, as Stern, Jordan Farmar and Amar’e Stoudemire have plans. But the lack of urgency for meeting today has now left Sunday as the super duper spectacular in-your-face most important meeting ever. So how’s that gonna go?
Before they walked away from each other and plunged the N.B.A. into limbo, owners and players discussed the most basic, equitable-sounding solution to their conflict: a 50-50 split of league revenue.
The players rejected the offer — which was made in an informal side session at Tuesday’s bargaining meeting — because it represented a 7 percent, or $280 million, reduction from the current level. Their last offer was 53 percent, with indications they would go to 52.
(Via the New York Times)
Player rep Derek Fisher, seen above whistling “Winds of Change,” said that this was a move by the owners to give the players a chance to back down. And they didn’t. Good for them. Because what’s going to come next will be a worse offer from the owners. Then an even worse offer. Then decertification of the union. Then the season is gone. And at this point, nobody should care about the players anymore, because regular people are being affected.
The league’s cancellation of the preseason and the likelihood that regular-season games will soon be wiped out, is causing collateral economic damage in cities around the league. The loss of games will mean the loss of jobs for waitresses, bartenders, hotel workers and others who count on pro basketball’s six-month season for employment.
Without the NBA and the revenues it produces, places like Cleveland, Memphis, Orlando, Portland and Salt Lake City could be in for a long winter.
(Via the Sacramento Bee)
Kobe Bryant and LeBron James were applauded by the union recently when they sort of offered to loan their teammates money to get by. Who is loaning the beer guy money? Other than the welfare office, that is.
The owners need to use this as an opportunity. Blow up the league and rebuild it from the ground up. Contract those smaller market teams that were added during the early-mid 90’s boom, reset all the rosters and basically re-draft from scratch.
Fuck these players asking for more than 50%. When they draft fresh grabbing players from Europe, South America, and Asia, we’ll see how fast they decide to end their hold out or lower their asking price. Basketball is not america’s game anymore, the talent, by in large, is much better over sea’s.
Start fresh owners!
@Duto – Mmmm, actually the talent coming in from Europe is good, sometimes very good and on the occasion very special. If you want to fill your roster with solid talent, Europe has plenty of that. But the best talent by far is here in the US, and of course that means the NBA. I hate the thought of a lockout, but I don’t see it being avoided. The players don’t want to lose too much and the owners don’t want to lose as much (*cough cough* want to make more money but not look too greedy doing it *cough cough*). Inferior talent just makes it all the more unwatchable.
US:NBA, Europe:Soccer
SAT exercise for the day
I don’t think NBA players are allowed to buy beer during NBA games. The fans buy the beer when they go to see the players play.
So if the current players don’t want to play for what the owners are offering, the owners can find replacement players, and the fine people of Memphis and Cleveland can buy tickets to watch the scabs and pay $9 for watered down Miller Lite. Since it’s about civic duty towards the beer guy.
And can the beer guys in Memphis, Salt Lake City (do they even serve beer), and Oklahoma City really whine since they basically stole some other beer guy’s job when the owners of those teams moved them originally?
We’re laying off police officers here in Jacksonville, but somebody is supposed to feel sorry because the beer guy, the popcorn guy, the t-shirt shooter guy, and the security guy in the orange coat don’t have job security?
It’s like I always say, people who wear orange don’t deserve jobs, anyway. It’s so passe`! Tell ’em LJ!
more like “you sure you guys can squeeze this one out”, am I right guys, up high
For the record, I feel just as bad for the officers who count on these games for the overtime pay. I just used the beer guy as an example because he takes care of me.