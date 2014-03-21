Young Philip Martelli Stole The Show At The NCAA Tournament As Expected

It’s hard to say which of yesterday’s incredibly exciting games was the most exciting of them all, between four overtimes, Dayton, Harvard and North Dakota State pulling off the huge upsets, and even Albany trying to make things a little interesting against Florida, but St. Joseph’s OT loss to Connecticut was at least up there in terms of regulation play. Alas, the Hawks’ NCAA Tournament run has ended with an 89-81 loss, and with them goes the most important thing about them – the crowd antics of 4-year old Philip Martelli.

As we mentioned after the Atlantic 10 Championship Game, St. Joe’s Coach Phil Martelli’s grandson had stolen the show with his oversized blazer and tie, as he mimicked his grandfather’s every movement on the court, right down to having his very own white board to draw up plays. While I’m sure the mood was tense for most Hawks fans in attendance yesterday, the rest of us still got a kick out of Philip’s interview with Allie LaForce yesterday. Possibly because it meant more of Allie LaForce, but I’ll stick to the topic at hand for now.

(Video via Guyism)