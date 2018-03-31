Zlatan Ibrahimovic Buried A Pair Of Goals In His Stunning MLS Debut

03.31.18 1 min ago

Major League Soccer has a new rivalry, and its first game could not have been more entertaining. “El Trafico” pits league mainstay Los Angeles Galaxy against MLS newcomers Los Angeles Football Club, with the first match between the two sides occurring on Saturday afternoon. By the time the dust settled, the Galaxy picked up a 4-3 win, mostly because they had Zlatan Ibrahimovic and LAFC did not.

Ibrahimovic is one of the most entertaining footballers ever. He’s a dynamic scorer and a tremendous personality, and sometimes, the latter has overshadowed the former and led to some nasty breakups. But despite joining the club on Thursday, Ibrahimovic took the pitch with his side down 3-1 in the 71st minute and absolutely lost his mind.

Right after Ibrahimovic came on, Galaxy midfielder Chris Pontius put one away. A few minutes later, Zlatan did this. I am still laughing at it.

