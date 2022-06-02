Disclaimer: While all of the products recommended here were chosen independently by our editorial staff, Uproxx may receive payment to direct readers to certain retail vendors who are offering these products for purchase. Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the freshest sneakers to hit the internet. Last week we had an insane 11-sneaker list of drops, which was the biggest roundup in SNX history. It’s kind of hard to follow up a week like that, so we’re coming at you with a tight list of seven and while there aren’t any exciting celebrity collaborations like last week’s Travis Scott Nikes, this week’s list is still pretty damn solid. In fact, our top sneaker of the year just might be in this week’s roundup — the elegant, minimal, and dope as f*ck A Ma Maniere Jordan 2 Airness. A Jordan 2 snagging the top spot in a year-end sneaker roundup? It could happen. We stan Peter Moore here (RIP). Aside from the Jordans, this week brings a lot to love for sneakerheads who have a soft spot for late ‘80s early ‘90s silhouettes. If you’re a fan of more modern sneakers go ahead and sit this one out, this isn’t your week. Here are this week’s seven best sneaker drops and wear to buy them.

Nike A Ma Maniére Air Jordan 2 Airness We called it back in 2020 — the Air Jordan 2 is supremely underrated. Since then the late Virgil Abloh has dropped a version, UnionLA unveiled a Jordan 2 this year, and now the Atlanta-based brand A Ma Maniére — the same label that dropped the best Jordan colorways last year 00 has applied their minimal luxurious aesthetic to this ahead of its time sneaker. We’re taking full credit for the Jordan 2 renaissance! Jokes aside, we’re happy to see this sneaker — designed by the late Peter Moore — finally get the attention it deserves. This is, straight up, the best Jordan 2 colorway of all time. Featuring A Ma Maniére’s signature color combination, the Airness features a leather upper, a quilted liner, black laces, a black wing tongue logo, and a snakeskin pattern across the sneaker’s midsole. The snakeskin midsole is a cool callback to the Jordan 2’s original design, which featured lizard skin paneling to reflect the luxurious aesthetic Jordan and Moore were going for with the design. The Airness makes good on that original concept, this is the luxurious and elegant look this sneaker strived for before it was cool. The Nike x A Ma Maniére Air Jordan 2 Airness is out now for a retail price of $225. The sneakers are sold out on the official A Ma Maniére store, so pick up a pair from your favorite aftermarket site. Nike Air Trainer 1 Photon Dust and Light Smoke Nike’s Air Trainer 1 is getting a Photon Dust and Light Smoke colorway, which pairs well with this sneaker’s late ‘80s vision of the future aesthetic. The sneaker features a premium nubuck leather upper with Air cushioning in the heel, a mid-rise collar, and a forefoot strap.

Rounding out the design is a layered-over swoosh, embroidered branding at the heel, and an off-white midsole, which gives this sneaker a sort of sophisticated and aged look. The Nike Air Trainer 1 Photon Dust and Light Smoke is out now for a retail price of $120. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

Nike Women’s Dunk Low Rose Whisper Nike has been dropping fire women’s size exclusive Dunks and Jordans all year which has probably resulted in you catching a lot of Ls on the SNKRS app. Fear not, it’s only in June. We’ve got six months left in the year, you’re bound to catch at least one pair! Hopefully, you get lucky and score this week’s Rose Whisper because it’s one of the freshest Dunks to drop all year. Featuring a white leather upper with slightly shimmery pink overlays, the Rose Whisper sits atop a matching outsole with matching laces and a large wraparound swoosh. The Nike Women’s Dunk Low Rose Whisper is out now for a retail price of $100. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT. Air Max 90 Pro Green and Pale Ivory The Air Max 90 has had a lot of classic colorways, you’ve got the Laser set, the Silver Surfer, the Bacon, and of course, Eminem’s coveted ’06 colorway, but we haven’t had many classic colorways this decade. The Pro Green and Pale Ivory feels like it could be the first.

Featuring a twill tongue, a nubuck mudguard, suede overlays, and a gum outsole, this sneaker combines grey tones at the base with forrest green overlays, and a beige and white midsole giving the sneaker a sort of warm and inviting appearance, in contrast to the typical mechanical coldness offered by past colorways. It’s a new look for the Air Max 90, but we’re digging on it. The Air Max 90 Pro Green and Pale Ivory is set to drop on Nike SNKRS for a retail price of $150. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

Air Max2 CB ’94 White and Varsity Purple One of Tinker Hatfields most underappreciated designs, the Air Max2 CB ’94 returns this week with a new White and Varsity Purple colorway that looks like an outtake out of the OG Space Jam. If the colorway and embroidered ’34’ at the heel didn’t give it away enough, the CB in the sneaker’s title refers to Charles Barkley, who helped popularize the sneaker during his time with the Phoenix Suns. It’s a great sneaker for Barkley and Suns fans alike, and also for anyone who loves dope design. The Air Max2 CB ’94 White and Varsity Purple is set to drop on June 3rd for a retail price of $160. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Air Force 1 Pale Vanilla/Light Bone and Coconut Milk I don’t know who told Nike that we needed a cute version of the Nike Air Force 1, but they gave it to us (two versions in fact) and we’re totally on board! The Pale Vanilla and Light Bone and Coconut Milk feature a coconut white midsole with a leather upper and a short and fat Jewel Swoosh. Both sneakers are very similar, but the Light Bone iteration features a contrasting collar that really pops and makes it our definite favorite of the two colorways. The Air Force 1 Pale Vanilla/Light Bone and Coconut Milk is set to drop on June 3rd for a retail price of $130. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

Adidas Yeezy 350 V2 CMPCT Slate Carbon The Yeezy 350 V2 is getting a brand new design and we’ve got all sorts of questions now. Dubbed the 350 V2 CMPCT this version features a more compact design with a lower profile that totally changes the shape of this now iconic sneaker. But why? Why are we getting a more compact version of the Yeezy 350, why didn’t Ye just call this one the Yeezy 350 V3, does this mean we’re getting a V3 soon? We hope so (the 380 doesn’t count) because as much as we like this remixed 350 V2, it’s not different enough to really wow us. The Adidas Yeezy 350 V2 CMPCT is set to drop on June 4th for a retail price of $230. Pick up a pair via the Adidas Confirmed App or Yeezy Supply or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club. Adidas Wales Bonner Country Shoes Mesa/Core Black Adidas tapped Wales Bonner for a new vintage football-inspired sneaker that combines design elements from the ‘70s and ’80s with a modern lightweight build that looks retro but meets today’s expectations of comfort and feel.