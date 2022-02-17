Disclaimer: While all of the products recommended here were chosen independently by our editorial staff, Uproxx may receive payment to direct readers to certain retail vendors who are offering these products for purchase. Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneaker drops of the week. This time around we’ve got another packed SNX, the big brands aren’t playing around anymore and we’re now dealing with more dope sneakers than we know what to do with. That’s never a bad thing — unless you ask your wallet — especially as the weather starts to warm up. Depending on where you’re located in the country, you can now comfortably ditch those bulky winter sneakers and layered fits for something a bit less constricting — which means it’s time for a wardrobe refresh. This week makes that easy to do, with fresh Jordan colorways, a few new silhouettes, a major Yeezy launch, and a psychedelic Air Max 90. Let’s dive into this week’s best sneaker drops.

Air Jordan 1 — Dark Marina Blue It’s almost criminal that you can only buy a set amount of colorways for Nike’s Jordan 1 at a time, especially when they have so many chilling in the vault, like this week’s Dark Marina Blue. It’s a sort of flip of the legendary Royal colorway, featuring a black leather upper and black leather toe box with Marina Blue overlays. It’s not as regal as the Royal colorway, but it’s still dope. The way the blue plays with the white midsole and smooth black leather upper is straight-up eye-candy. It’s sad that Nike made us wait over six weeks into the year to drop a Jordan colorway this good. But better now than never, we guess! The Air Jordan 1 Dark Marina Blue is out now for a retail price of $170. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or your favorite aftermarket site. Nike Air Force 1 Luxe — Providence Purple/Summit White It’s animal print, it’s monochromatic, what’s not to like here? Dropping in both a Providence Purple and Summit White colorway, the Air Force 1 Luxe features a leather upper with an animal print design obfuscated by a cloudy layer of purple or white with a suede exposed stitched swoosh and a Cavestone outsole. It’s an interesting take on a silhouette that we’ll never get tired of seeing reinterpreted. The Nike Air Force 1 Luxe Providence Purple and Summit White are out now for a retail price of $130. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

Nike Air Max 90 SE As much as we love the ambition of the Air Max Terrascape, it’s hard to beat the classic, and the Air Max 90 is that. This iteration of the sneaker features a classic waffle sole, stitched overlays, and a mixed upper of psychedelic hairy suede, fine forest teal suede, and canvas with a Roma Green and Sail Orange colorway. It’s a bit ‘70s, a bit ‘90s, a whole lot of fun. The Nike Air Max 90 SE is out now for a retail price of $153. 57. Pick up a pair exclusively at Hanon. Nike Air Max Terrascape Plus — Sail and Sea Glass Anytime a sneaker brand wants to push sneaker design forward, we’re all for it. It’s the only reason why we’re big Yeezy fans even though it’s getting harder to like Kanye West by the day. Nike’s new Terrascape Plus is their way of mixing up the Air Max silhouette and pushing it into a new era of sneakers. The Terrascape is made out of 20% recycled material by weight, including recycled TPU on the Swoosh cage, 75% recycled polyester on the vamp, a recycled rubber outsole, and 100% recycled laces. It’s a combination of Nike’s performance-focused sneaker design ethos, and their efforts to make sustainable sneakers cool in look, not just theory. Design-wise, we’re into it, it’s weird and alien-esque and fits in with the other more forward-thinking footwear staples (think Yeezy 550s) but I have to admit, I’m not loving the colorway. It’s a bit too bright and shows off a little too much of the weird and wavy lines of this sneaker. It needs a sleeker and darker colorway to really shine, once this sneaker gets dirty it’s going to look like actual trash. The Nike Air Max Terrascape Plus Sail and Sea Glass is set to drop on February 17th for a retail price of $185. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

WMNS Air Jordan 1 LV8D — BRED The hits just keep coming from Nike this week. How do you guarantee that a platform version of the Jordan 1 sells? Drop it in the BRED colorway. The LV8D is a women’s size exclusive platform sole-equipped version of the low-top Jordan 1. It features a boosted foam midsole with a cork sockliner for increased comfort — which is nice because Jordan 1s, beautiful as they are, aren’t comfortable — a premium leather upper and that classic black and red color combo. The women’s exclusive Nike Air Jordan 1 LV8D BRED is set to drop on February 18th for a retail price of $140. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Air Jordan 3 — Cardinal Red It feels particularly cruel that Nike would drop the Dark Marine Blue Jordan 1s and this Cardinal Red Jordan 3 in the same week. How is anyone supposed to choose between these two? If you forced us to pick a favorite, I’m not sure we could! The Cardinal Red colorway isn’t original to the Jordan 3 silhouette, it’s more commonly associated with the Air Jordan 6, but it works just as well here.

The sneaker features a leather upper with a cement elephant print mudguard, deep red accents throughout, and sits on top of a grey outsole. For an extra bit of color, the Jumpman logo at the tongue features a Curry colorway that is further accented throughout the shoe. It’s a great design on of the best Jordan silhouettes in existence. The Air Jordan 3 Cardinal Red is set to drop on February 19th for a retail price of $200. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT or Flight Club.

Adidas Yeezy 350 V2 CMPCT — Slate Red The CMPCT is, as the name would suggest, a compact version of the Yeezy 350 V2. It has a lower profile and really leans into the 350’s slipper-like characteristics. It’s slightly less loud than the OG 350, which makes this super bold Slate Red colorway kind of funny to me. It’s kind of hard to be low-key in this Yeezy with an all-over crimson red colorway. But red Yeezys will always be a desirable thing in the footwear community. It reminds us all of the shoe we really want, the Nike Air Yeezy. The Adidas Yeezy 350 V2 CMPCT Slate Red is set to drop on February 17th for a retail price of $230. Pick up a pair via the Adidas Confirmed App. Adidas Yeezy 500 — Blush If you took the L on the original drop of the Yeezy 500 Blush you’ll be happy to know it’s officially back in stock this week. As is the case with modern Yeezys, this sneaker is sure to drop in higher numbers, which means it should be relatively easy for everyone who wants a pair to be able to cop one, so long as you aren’t wearing a massively popular sneaker size.