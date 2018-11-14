SNX: The Hottest Shoes Dropping This Week (Nov 12-18)

Uproxx / Adidas

The volume of sneakers that drop every week is simply astounding. And with the added stress of the holiday season, we don’t understand how sneaker companies expect anyone to keep up. So don’t. We got you!

This week, celebrity shoe collaborations stole the spotlight — from Kanye to A$AP to fashion legend Alexander Wang, the kicks on display caught our eyes and made our bank accounts wince. Celebrity collaborations generally mean inflated prices but these aren’t too out of hand. Great design is at the forefront, not name recognition.

As usual, we kept the number of sneakers to five instead of stretching the sauce. The goal is to provide you with true curation, to ensure you’re decked out in style. Take a look below at the sneakers that won the week of November 12-18 and get your wallets ready.

A$AP Rocky x Under Armour SRLo

Under Armour

After a limited release in September at a New York City pop-up, A$AP Rocky’s collaboration with Under Armor is finally seeing a global launch. Sneakerheads will instantly recognize the designs call back to the Osiris D3’s which shouldn’t come as a surprise, as this sneaker was designed with the help of Dave Mayhew, the father of the D3s.

This 90’s skate and rave-inspired sneaker features a caged reflective lacing system, thick tongue, ribbed rubber toe cap, and utilizes Under Armour’s HOVR cushioning in the midsole. The sneakers come in two colorways: Triple black and black/cream.

The SRLo’s drop today on November 14th and will retail for $250. Snag a pair at Under Armour’s website or Rocky’s own AWGE.

