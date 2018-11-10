Getty Image

The Miami Heat’s “City” jerseys are the best in the NBA, and everyone is going all-out to celebrate their first use of the season on Friday. The team had a special Midnight Madness event to prime everyone for their first use of the season, giving out special merch to go along with a first chance to buy the jersey and other Miami Vice-themed apparel.

Miami has a special court ready to go with neon pink and green coloring to get everyone excited. The look is an instant classic, one the Heat brought back for a second straight year after the wild success of a white Vice-inspired jersey that was among the league’s best.

And the players are certainly pumped to wear the jerseys, too. That includes sophomore big man Bam Adebayo, who has a special colorway of Jordan 11s ready to go for Friday night’s game against the Indiana Pacers.