Spike Lee Has Some Amazing Custom Gold Jordan 3s For The Oscars

Instagram/@officialspikelee

Spike Lee is hoping to have a very good night in Los Angeles on Sunday as he’s up for Best Director, Best Picture, and Best Adapted Screenplay for BlacKkKlansman, as well as the film being nominated for a trio of other Academy Awards.

It’s the first time ever that Lee’s been nominated for Best Director and it’s the first time he’s been nominated for any awards for two decades. So, given that this is a very special occasion for the legendary director on the Oscars stage, he’s making sure that no matter what happens he’ll be looking good.

Lee called in a favor to his friends at Jordan to make him some custom, all gold Tinker 3s, with the logo for his 40 Acres and a Mule Filmworks on the back of the right sneaker, and the Jumpman logo on the left.