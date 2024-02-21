Being stylish is about having an eye for detail and staying up to date on what’s fashionable, which can be hard work. Some people will have you believe it’s an age thing, but that’s not true. The only thing that separates your parent’s style from someone like Andre 3000’s is that even though the dude is pushing 50, he still cares about his clothes. So if you don’t want to start dressing like your parents, you have to pay attention to what’s changing.

And there is no better way to do that than to look to some of the most stylish celebrities.

Model and fashion muse Bella Hadid was spotted recently in New York City wearing a pair of Adidas SL 72s. If you’re an Adidas fan you’ve no doubt been aware of the renewed popularity of the Samba sneaker silhouette. But let’s face it, the more and more people latch on to the Samba the more tired the silhouette gets, so if you like the look but want something that’s a bit fresher, the SL 72 will get you there.

The sneaker was first introduced 23 years after the original Samba, in celebration of the 1972 Summer Olympics in Munich. The sneaker features a lightweight build of breathable nylon with suede overlays and leather accents with a distinct textured Ecotex tongue and a low-profile cut. It’s a lot like the Samba but sleeker and lighter, a perfect city shoe.

Right now you can pick up a pair at Adidas in three different colorways for just $100, including the Maroon pair seen on Hadid. Pick up a pair at Adidas.