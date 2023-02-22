Selena Gomez has been dealing with a lot. She recently revealed that TikTok is the only social media app on her phone, however it doesn’t have a very positive environment. Many users have been making comments about her weight, which she addressed by discussing the ways her Lupus medication affects her body.

According to Pop Crave, Lady Gaga has been a source of support for the “Lose You To Love Me” singer. In a recent TikTok post, Gomez posted a selfie with the words: “I wish I was as pretty as Bella Hadid.” Gaga commented: “You look and are beautiful inside and out one of my favorite ladies alive!”

Lady Gaga shows love to Selena Gomez after she wished she was 'as pretty as Bella Hadid': “You look and are beautiful inside and out. One of my favorite ladies alive!” pic.twitter.com/oyJKq8F8qN — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 22, 2023

In January, Gomez set the record straight after rumors circulated she was dating Drew Taggart from The Chainsmokers. She posted a black-and-white photo of the sky with the words: “I prefer being alone too much.” As if that wasn’t straightforward enough, she added: “#IAmSingle.”

Meanwhile fans are also hoping that she’ll bring some songs on the road this year. Just recently, a fan account posted pictures of her performing, and she commented, “Can’t wait for tour.” She hasn’t done a tour since 2016 for her album Revival, so the anticipation is definitely building.