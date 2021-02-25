Seattle rapper Macklemore is trading in those thrift store duds for something a little fancier (but just as retro) with the launch of his Bogey Boys clothing label, which remixes the type of looks you’d expect to see on the green (circa ’79-82) and puts them more in line with what you’d see on the streets. If you’re wondering “why golf?” we’ve got an answer. As Macklemore recently shared on Uproxx’s People’s Party with Talib Kweli, he’s become an avid golfer during the pandemic.

As far as golf-playing celebrities go, Brad Pitt’s Cousin is actually pretty damn skilled, too. He recently won a five-hole match at AT&T’s Every Shot Counts Charity Challenge — well, technically he tied with Alfonso Riberio, who literally seems like the inspiration for much of this line.

Bogey Boys feels like a big, wild, fun maximalist vintage golf adventure, but it doesn’t feel like some white-label cash grab. Macklemore told Hypebeast, “Design has always been an integral part of the creative process… all the tech specs of the work have been a journey and definitely a new endeavor… It’s something that I’ve been passionate about and definitely has been in my wheelhouse.” In short, Macklemore’s merch, artwork, and music video concepts have always come from in-house, so pivoting to apparel isn’t that surprising.

Remember, the dude got huge on a song about clothes!

The full Bogey Boys collection consists of polo shirts, button-ups, jackets, sweaters, pants, sweatshirts, t-shirts, and hats — everything you’d need for a dope golf fit — and is now available at the Bogey Boys webstore. The whole thing takes on a sort of colorful Golf Wang vibe, but a little more mature. Check out some of the Bogey Boys lookbook photos below and head over to Bogey Boys to shop the full collection.