Protests continue across the country following the death of George Floyd, and some of them have led to damaged buildings. News footage shows that among those buildings is Tyler The Creator’s Golf store in Los Angeles, parts of which have been covered in spray paint. However, Tyler doesn’t seem to be overly bothered by it.

They done fucked up the GOLF store. Tyler supports them tho. Easily replaceable, a life’s just not. 💔💔 pic.twitter.com/DpdQHLPfFN — MOSEY🌎 (@OLDMOSEY) May 31, 2020

PROTESTERS AT THE GOLF STORE, Hopefully they realize this is a store ran by a black artist. Either way, the store can be rebuilt but the lives of those lost cannot. #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd #LosAngelesriots #golfwang @tylerthecreator pic.twitter.com/KQ0CMDysmU — BLACK LIVES MATTER (@SECTIONGOLF) May 31, 2020

Yesterday, the Golf Wang Instagram account posted a 1969 photo of members of the Black Panther party and wrote, “BLACK FURY: keep your eyes wide and educate yourself. ( black panther party, 1969).” They also added in the comments, “and the store is fine, but even if it wasnt, this is bigger than getting some glass fixed and buffing spray paint off, understand what really needs to be fixed out here. stay safe, love.”

Tyler, the Creators statement on the GOLF store in Los Angeles pic.twitter.com/uCard2MfBR — Odd Future Fans (@itsOddFuture) June 1, 2020

Tyler showed his support for protesters over the weekend. On Twitter, he shared a photo of people in the streets and wrote, “beeee safe out huur.” He and Jasper were also seen protesting in Los Angeles together. He also took to his Instagram Story to share a video post of the man who brought a bow and arrow to a Salt Lake City protest and allegedly aimed it at protestors.

beeee safe out huur pic.twitter.com/gQybaBDZeH — Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) May 31, 2020

Tyler, the Creator and Jasper protesting in Los Angeles pic.twitter.com/PgPROwgswF — Odd Future Fans (@itsOddFuture) June 1, 2020

