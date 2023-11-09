Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. This week we’re finally getting a break from all the ultra-hyped celebrity sneaker drops (unless of course, you consider Michael Jordan and Kawhi Leonard signature sneakers celebrity drops) in exchange for a week of new colorways of trendy silhouettes. 2023’s must-watch sneakers include the Nike Vomero 5 and Adidas Samba, both of which get brand new colorways, while older classics like the Jordan 5, Jordan 11, and Nike Cortez get some refreshes. Off-White also makes a return with a new bright and loud Varsity Maize colorway of the AF-1 mid-rise, one of the last designs to come from the late Virgil Abloh. We may not have any music-related sneaker drops this week, but we’re dealing with yet another great week of sneakers as this year inches closer to its final chapter. Let’s dive in!

Nike Women’s Vomero 5 Pink Oxford and Plum Eclipse Price: $180 The Vomero is one of Nike’s most popular silhouettes right now so naturally anytime the brand decides to drop new colorways, said drop is going to come with a lot of hype. This week Nike will be giving us two new size-exclusive colorways, first up is the Women’s sized Pink Oxford and Plum Eclipse. The sneaker features an upper constructed from textile and leather with plastic accents and a rich plum and pink colorway. The Nike Women’s Vomero 5 Pink Oxford and Plum Eclipse is out now for a retail price of $180. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club. New Balance Kawhi III Price: $159.99 Kawhi Leonard’s signature New Balance is getting a new colorway this week. The sneaker features a mix of Optic White, black, and cobalt with a speckled midsole. The Kawhi is equipped with a full-length Energy Arc midsole which is designed to give energy return that New Balance describes as “propulsive,” while the upper, with its mix of knit construction, keeps the sneaker light on your feet.

It’s a sneaker designed for performance-enhancing play, so if you’re looking for something functional that still looks great, consider giving the Kawhi a try. The New Balance Kawhi III is out now for a retail price of $159.99. Pick up a pair via the New Balance webstore.

Wales Bonner Samba Price: $180 English fashion designer Grace Wales Bonner is putting her spin on Adidas’ best-selling sneaker at the moment, the Samba, with a new nylon construction and lace shroud. The Samba Wales Bonner features a nylon upper with textile overlays, co-branding throughout, and a textile lining. The sneaker drops in four three-color colorways including Fox Brown, Dark Brown (leopard print), Core Black, and Cream White. Every sneaker except for the Fox Brown, features a long-hair style upper which adds a heightened sense of luxury to the design. The Wales Bonner Samba set is out now for a retail price of $180. Pick up a pair via the Adidas CONFIRMED app. Nike Women’s Cortez Black and Sail Price: $110 Right now Nike isn’t showing the LA classic Cortez a lot of love in its regular roster, so anytime a new colorway drops it gets our attention. This week the new Cortez gets an all-leather build with a black and sail colorway with a spongey midsole in women’s exclusive sizing. Bring the Cortez back Nike, we’re ready! The Nike Women’s Cortez Black and Sail is out now for a retail price of $110. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Mid White and Varsity Maize Price: $205 Every time there is a new Off-White Nike collaboration it comes across as a bittersweet reminder that Virgil Abloh was taken too soon — even when the new sneaker is bright, sunny, and joyful like this White and Varsity Maize take on the Air Force 1 Mid. Featuring a spikey traction outsole with Flywire cables across the leather upper, grim reaper embroidered details, and that iconic Off-White branding, the Off-White AF-1 Mid is a reminder that there isn’t a single personality in the sneaker space right now that is as willing to radically transform a classic sneaker the way Abloh was. The Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Mid White and Varsity Maize is set to drop on November 9th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $205. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Nike Air Jordan 5 Navy Price: $210 Jordan fans are in for a treat this week with the retro re-release of the Air Jordan 5 Navy. The sneaker features a suede and canvas upper dipped in Midnight Navy and Football Grey colors atop an icy translucent outsole with a speckled shark tooth on the midsole.

It’s very cool-toned, which isn’t in harmony with the season, but who cares? I mean just look at this thing, it’s a work of art! The Nike Air Jordan 5 Navy is set to drop on November 10th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $210. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club.

Nike Zoom Vomero 5 Light Bone and Phantom Price: $160 If you’re looking at this week’s Vomero 5 Pink Oxford and Plum Eclipse drop with envy, keep looking, because although it’s great that Nike is also dropping a new colorway of the Vomero 5 for those cursed with big feet, it’s admittedly not as cool. Unless you like lighter tones, than there is a lot to love here! The colorway mixes Light Bone colors with Phantom olive accents with a mixed leather, textile, and plastic upper. The Nike Zoom Vomero 5 Light Bone and Phantom is set to drop on November 9th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $160. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Nike Women’s Air Jordan 11 Neapolitan Price: $225 The Jordan 11 is getting a tasty new colorway this week exclusive to women’s sizing. The Neapolitan combines Velvet Brown, Sail, and Atmosphere (soft pink) colors across a dual leather upper. Sail dominates the base while the patent leather mudguard is adorned in brown with a soft pink sem-translucent outsole rounding out the design.