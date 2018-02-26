Nike Is Bringing The Air Jordan 32 Back With A Couple Of Tweaks

Nike/UPROXX

Nike is always pushing its Air Jordan brand to new heights and making sure we never forget its name — releasing new colorways and changing styles to shake up the shoe game. The Nike Air Jordan 32, alone, has changed its face quite a few times, with new colorways and minor tweaks to make the basketball shoe more friendly on the court. The latest release of the shoe is making it more stylish for wearers both on and off the court, swapping out the Flyknit outer sole for premium leather. To further detail the shoe and make it more stylish to wear as a lifestyle shoe and not just a shoe meant solely for hooping, the “Italy” iteration features distinct alligator detail on the clean, white leather, another nod to its luxury inspiration. Wearers will also find small hints of University Red and Green on the outer sole and tongue to distinguish it from plain, everyday all-white basketball shoes, hint at the Italian flag, and make the styling a little more distinctly fashionable off the court.

The new version of the Air Jordan 32 Italy NRG will be available to consumers starting February 28. The shoe is set to retail at $200.