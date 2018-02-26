Nike Is Bringing The Air Jordan 32 Back With A Couple Of Tweaks

#Nike #Sneakers
02.26.18 2 weeks ago

Nike/UPROXX

Nike is always pushing its Air Jordan brand to new heights and making sure we never forget its name — releasing new colorways and changing styles to shake up the shoe game. The Nike Air Jordan 32, alone, has changed its face quite a few times, with new colorways and minor tweaks to make the basketball shoe more friendly on the court. The latest release of the shoe is making it more stylish for wearers both on and off the court, swapping out the Flyknit outer sole for premium leather. To further detail the shoe and make it more stylish to wear as a lifestyle shoe and not just a shoe meant solely for hooping, the “Italy” iteration features distinct alligator detail on the clean, white leather, another nod to its luxury inspiration. Wearers will also find small hints of University Red and Green on the outer sole and tongue to distinguish it from plain, everyday all-white basketball shoes, hint at the Italian flag, and make the styling a little more distinctly fashionable off the court.

The new version of the Air Jordan 32 Italy NRG will be available to consumers starting February 28. The shoe is set to retail at $200.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Nike#Sneakers
TAGSair jordanAir Jordan 32KICKSNIKESNEAKERSSNX

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP