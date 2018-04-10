Air Jordan Women’s Colorways Are Back And Very Hype-Worthy

UPROXX/Air Jordan

It’s no secret that women love shoes, but what many seem not to understand is that doesn’t just mean stilettos and boots. Ladies love sneakers, too. As a recovering (read: currently broke) sneakerhead with an affinity for Air Jordans, the absolute worst time I’ve had in the store is trying to find a pair of J’s in some color that does not involve pink, and that’s also in my size.

Today, though, I am ecstatic to announce that the sneakerhead goddesses have smiled upon us! Shattering the proverbial glass ceiling of fresh kicks, Jordan Brand is set to bring back its Air Jordan I Shattered Backboard, this time as the Air Jordan I Satin Shattered Backboard in women’s sizing using the same tumbled Sail leather on the mid-panel, but now matched with new satin blocking and a translucent outsole in all-new articulations of the Air Jordan I and Air Force 1.

The kicks will come in three colorways:

A tonal Cinder Orange…

…the Air Jordan I Rebel in Chicago Red/Black/White…

…and the all new Top 3 colorway that blends three iconic colorways: Chicago, Bred and Royal…