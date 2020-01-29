Popeye’s Trolls Beyoncé’s Ivy Park Launch With A Drop Of Their Own

When someone as big as Beyoncé drops a fashion line with Adidas, you can expect two things. One, it’s going to sell out fast, likely that day. Two, people will sh*t on it endlessly, looking for any little thing to poke fun at. I’ve heard Beyoncé’s Ivy Park line described as many things, “fire,” “too little too late,” a collection defined by “maroon and traffic cone orange,” but nothing brings joy to my face quite like comparing the Ivy Park line to the Popeyes employee uniform.

Was this connection an accident? Hard to say. I mean, Beyoncé, like many of us, goes hard for Popeyes fried chicken. Buckets were even made available on her wedding menu, along with caviar, and shrimp scampi. But it’s hard to think she’d anticipate Popeyes getting all extra about it and releasing their own employee uniforms as merch.

Its a genius-if-petty move. The Ivy Park collection is currently sold out, and while the Popeyes collection doesn’t quite have the same name recognition as Bey’s Ivy Park line, I’m going to go ahead and argue that Popeyes might hold bigger sway at the moment. I’ve never waited an hour in line for anything Beyonce related, but for Popeyes chicken sandwich? I did that more times than I’m comfortable admitting.

In a statement about the collection, Popeyes explained that the brand was “offering fashion seekers who missed the boat the first time a chance to score something nearly identical… Enter a fast food fashion collection that features some of the brand’s most iconic maroon and orange uniform designs.”

The full collection consists of hoodies, crewnecks, half-zips, visors, hats, and other accessories, and ranges from $10-$40, with all proceeds going to the Popeyes Foundation charity. At the least, that’s considerably cheaper than Beyoncé’s Ivy Park line, so if you dig the colors but hate the price — this is for you! Are the lines completely identical? No. But it’s not far off!

Shop the full collection at Popeyes’ That Look From Popeyes merch store. Compare the two looks below.