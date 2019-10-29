The Popeyes Chicken Sandwich Makes Its Triumphant Return This Week

2019 was arguably the year of the chicken sandwich, thanks in no small part to the release of Popeyes’ latest foray into the world of chicken + buns + probably pickles. Never before have we all collectively lost our sh*t over a single menu option like we did this year, resulting in wrap-around-the-block lines across Popeyes eateries nationwide, an aftermarket for the sandwiches out of Quavo’s trunk, lawsuits and robberies, and endless think-pieces about what it really means to be a chicken sandwich in 2019.

Then, the sandwich sold out. Just like that, we couldn’t get one anymore. Anywhere. Aside from better-sourced sandwiches exclusive to the west coast and large cities, we were left with no real substitute to fill the void that the Popeyes chicken sandwich created. Except for, of course, Chick-fil-A — which might work for Ye but is supportive of some pretty abhorrent social views.

Now, finally, the dark times have ended. The Popeyes chicken sandwich returns this week. Rejoice ye lovers of fast food!

This isn’t some “back for a limited time” stuff, either. It’s back for good. Popeyes running out of supply wasn’t a marketing move to artificially create demand, they just didn’t realize just how hungry we were for a new chicken sandwich to argue over. In a statement to USA Today, Popeyes President Felipe Athayde confirmed the popular items permanent position, writing, “The Popeyes Chicken Sandwich was launched in August as a permanent addition to our menu… We sold through our inventory due to unprecedented demand, so the product was temporarily unavailable, but now we’re excited to say it’s back for good.”

So when can you get one? Popeyes is taking aim at Chick-fil-A and dropping the sandwich on Sunday. If you really want to stick it to Chick-fil-A, you’ll hit up Popeyes during the prime Sunday church-going hours, while bumping an actually good Kanye song, and grab a sandwich for lunch.