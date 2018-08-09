Getty / Uproxx

There’s something pretty magical about being in Los Angeles at this moment in history. Sure, there’s always been the beach (which, if you live in L.A. anywhere east of the 405, you probably go to shockingly rarely), the access to great entertainment, and, of course, the company of millions of people who wanted to escape their small towns to live where the sun never stops shining. But what’s special right now, is that Los Angeles is in the thick of an artistic and culinary Renaissance.

As a birthplace for street art, Downtown L.A. (and its surrounding neighborhoods) are becoming exponentially more vibrant and captivating — filled with moments to make you stop, marvel, and probably whip out your phone. Yes, there have been street and graffiti artists in the area for a long time. But finally, in recent years, the medium — once dismissed as vandalism — has gained respect as a bonafied artform. And thus, the neighborhoods of downtown and East LA have exploded as a canvas for artists of all styles — from the bold, guerilla street artists of the ‘80’s and 90’s to globally renowned muralists to the young contemporaries, sneaking in to make their mark in alleyways. Walking the streets downtown will give you more Instagram worthy shots than you’ll probably know what to do with, but also, the sense of being dropped right into the middle of a new, burgeoning artform happening now — a culture being formed and growing right in front of your eyes.

But no good Renaissance (or Instagram story) is complete without all of the life’s pleasures. So, in addition to upping your artistic IQ, it’s important to expand your palate. And along with the changing landscape of the city, has come amazing food. Touring the streets of East LA will give you access to art as good (if not better) than anything you’ll find in a museum, and also, some of the most innovative cuisine in the modern foodie landscape.

We just think that there are few better ways to explore downtown Los Angeles than through a tour of its best street art and most delicious food. So, we put together a guide to find the hidden art treasures scattered around the center of the city. These are the artists you should know, where to find them, and what to eat while you bask in their awesomeness.