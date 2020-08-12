Summer 2020 belongs to the Air Jordan. All season long — and really since ESPN’s The Last Dance dropped — we’ve been treated to week after week of must-have Air Jordans. We got the metallic silver CP.JP AJ1s last week, and the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air inspired Ghost Green colorway Air Jordan 5s dropping this week. It’s a damn good time to be a Jordan fan, which means this week you’ll be faced with some tough decisions. For all the non-Jordan heads, the pickings are a lot slimmer. There’s a single Adidas release that hit the list, a Patta collab, and a low key refresh of the Reebok Club C by Eric Emanuel. Not a ton to get you hyped. On the apparel side, we have new releases from Palace and Adidas, a Futura COMME des GARÇONS collaborative capsule, and a new collection from Teddy Fresh. BAPE also took it upon themselves to drop a $35 face mask that looks almost identical to a plain white surgical face mask. Nice try, BAPE. Here are the week’s best sneaker and apparel drops, let’s go!

Air Jordan 1 Zoom Zen Green Nike went for a Japanese Zen garden look for this new iteration of the Air Jordan 1 Zoom. Sitting atop a modern Zoom Air cushion, this sneaker features a leather upper with soft green suede paneling and matching accents along the collar and stitching. Not everyone is going to be able to rock a pair of grass green sneakers but paired with the right outfit of contrasting colors, these kicks will stand out in the best way. The Air Jordan 1 Zoom Zen Green is set to drop on August 14th for a retail price of $175. Pick up a pair at select Nike retailers or the Nike SNKRS app. Air Jordan 5 Ghost Green/Alternate Bel-Air Nike takes us back to Bel-Air with this alternate colorway of the sneaker made to pay tribute to the pair of Air Jordans Will Smith wore in the opening title sequence of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Featuring an all-white leather upper, the AJV Ghost Green sports era-appropriate neon green and pink accents, a dark royal midsole, and a geometric collar pattern straight out of the ‘90s. Honestly, Fresh Prince connections aside it’s hard not to love this beautiful makeup of the Air Jordan V. The Air Jordan 5 Ghost Green/Alternate Bel-Air is set to drop on August 15th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $190. Pick up a pair through the Nike SNKRS app or at Foot Locker.

Adidas x size? Vintage Euros Gazelle “Dentist Chair” You wouldn’t know it from all the constant Nike love shown on SNX DLX on a week-to-week basis (credit where credit is due), but one of my favorite sneaker silhouettes of all time is the Adidas Gazelle. It seems my love for this silhouette isn’t shared by the average American sneakerhead because all the best Gazelles come out of Europe, and this pair even features “Euros” in the name, just to mock me! Alternately known as the “Dentist Chair,” this sneaker colorway has a long and storied history that is chronicled on size?’s webstore and has something to do with international football. It’s worth a read but it isn’t the history of the sneaker that makes this such a fire drop. Featuring a crisp white leather upper, a dual-toned three-stripe, premium stitching, yellow tongue tab, all atop a gum sole, the Dentist Chair is a near-perfect colorway. Don’t think I didn’t consider conveniently not mentioning this release! The Adidas x size? Vintage Euros Gazelle Dentist Chair is set to drop on August 14th for an unannounced price exclusively at size?. Patta x Mizuno Sky Medal This Patta and Mizuno collaboration is simply beautiful. Inspired by the roadrunner bird, this running sneaker borrows Mizuno’s Runbird logo, and features a mesh upper with black and white paneling and tan and orange detailing. All the design lines give the Sky Medal a very aerodynamic look, resulting in one of the most stylish pairs of running-focused sneakers released all year. The Patta x Mizuno Sky Medal is set to drop on August 15th for an unannounced retail price. Pick up a pair at the Patta webstore.

Eric Emanuel x Reebok Club C Eric Emanuel has been cranking out solid Reebok collabs all year and this week’s release of his take on the Reebok Club C continues that trend. While not a flashy take on the Club C by any means, Eric Emanuel’s newest iteration features a crisp all-white leather upper with a fuzzy fleece collar with a matching heel tab in your choice of blue, purple or orange. Like we said, it isn’t flashy but we appreciate Eric Emanuel’s decision to get out of the way and let the Club C silhouette do all the heavy lifting. Altogether it feels like a worthy tribute to an iconic sneaker. The Eric Emanuel Reebok Club C is set to drop on August 14th for a retail price of $110. Pick up a pair exclusively at the Eric Emanuel webstore. Palace x Adidas SunPal Summer 2020 Capsule A late summer collaboration between Palace and Adidas has left us scratching our heads. Don’t get us wrong, we welcome the collaboration, but a collection inspired by summer while the season comes to a close? All right, whatever! This latest collection is inspired by the feel of a Balearic summer and features beach essentials, shorts, jerseys, long sleeves, sun visors, and even goggles and water shoes (we didn’t include these), all dressed in your choice of bright orange or black. We dig it — probably because its the only apparel collection all year to actually make us feel like we’ve hit the summer season since quarantine has put us in a perpetual winter of indoor living. The Palace Adidas SunPal Summer 2020 capsule is set to drop on August 14th. Shop the collection at the Palace webstore.