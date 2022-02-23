Disclaimer: While all of the products recommended here were chosen independently by our editorial staff, Uproxx may receive payment to direct readers to certain retail vendors who are offering these products for purchase. Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. Brace yourself, because to call this week “jam-packed” would be a major understatement. We’re not coming at you with a pathetic list of the five best sneakers of the week (RIP the month of January 2022, an all-time worst in sneaker drop history) we’re detailing 10 sneakers, with new kicks from New Balance, Adidas, Yeezy Brand, Nike and of course Air Jordan. We haven’t been this hyped up about a sneaker release week since the summer of 2021 and it couldn’t have come at a better time as the weather starts to heat up and we get ready to gear up for the coming festival season. If you’re looking for some new clothes to complete your fit, be sure to hit up our weekly Euphoria Style Watch series. But first, let’s get into this week’s kicks!

Adidas Italia CP SPZL Shoes It’s been a minute since we’ve shown some love to Adidas’ classic Spezial sneaker but this UK market iteration of the sneaker is too dope to pass up. Made in collaboration with C.P. Company, this sneaker is a tribute to Italian terrace culture and features a premium leather upper, leather lining, and an eye-catching mix of cloud white, bold green, and creamy off-white colors with gold leaf lettering and dual C.P. Company and Adidas branding. The Adidas Italia CP SPZL is out now for a retail price of $216. Pick up a pair exclusively at the Adidas UK webstore or on aftermarket sites like StockX. JJJJound x New Balance MADE 990V3 Olive New Balance is a funny brand. Almost all of their own sneakers are boring, it’s like they don’t know how to mix colors over there, and yet anytime the brand links up with another label it’s sneaker perfection. Case in point, the New Balance MADE 990V3, made in collaboration with JJJJound.

The sneaker features a mixed upper of layered suede and mesh in a soothing olive green colorway with reflective N logo detailing, an ENCAP midsole, and white or matching olive cotton laces. As with every sneaker in the MADE series, this New Balance is 100% made in the USA. The JJJJound x New Balance MADE 990V3 Olive is set to drop on February 24th for a retail price of $250. Pick up a pair exclusively at the JJJJound webstore.

PALACE x Reebok Victory G Gore-Tex Why we’re never shy about showing our love for UK streetwear label PALACE (see our Euphoria Style roundup) Reebok is another story. While the brand is capable of some interesting hype-worthy designs, generally nothing the brand drops is interesting enough to warrant a spot on SNX, but this week, thanks to PALACE, things are different. Featuring a reinforced GORE-TEX equipped upper, this take on the Victory G features a leather and mesh upper in three colorways with spring-ready accents on the sneaker’s logo and stripes. The PALACE x Reebok Victory G Gore-Tex collection is set to drop on February 25th for an unannounced retail price. To pick up a pair hit the PALACE webstore. BAPE x VANS Old Skool/Sk8-Hi It’s BAPE and Vans folks, when two brands this huge come together it’s an instant pick up! The always cool Japanese streetwear label has teamed up with So-Cal skateboard label Vans for camo-infused iterations of the classic Sk8-Hi and Old Skool.

Both the Sk8-Hi and Old Skool feature mismatched colorways with a custom Bape camo pattern that was made exclusively for this collaboration. The unique pattern is slightly more psychedelic and wavy than the typical BAPE camo print. The Sk8-Hi features a mismatched colorway that combines Bape’s camo with Vans’ classic checkerboard pattern, while the Old Skool keeps things simple with an army green colorway. The BAPE x Vans Old Skool and Sk8-Hi are set to drop on February 26th for an unannounced retail price. Pick up a pair at the Vans or BAPE online stores or at select Vans retail locations.

Adidas Yeezy BOOST 350 V2 Dazzling Blue We’re in a Kanye news cycle. It’s no accident that Kanye West was making headlines for his juvenile, psychotic, and emotionally abusive behavior towards Kim Kardashian a few weeks before a documentary covering his better years dropped, as well as a sequel to his sprawling album DONDA. Ye feeds on the chaos of dominating news cycles (why do you think he liked Trump?), but there is a sect of streetwear fanatics who just wish Ye would ditch it all for a tiny cabin in the woods where he could work on his sneakers quietly like a retired Daniel Day Lewis. I’m one of those fanatics. This week brings another great Yeezy colorway, a simple Core Black and blue iteration of the 350 V2. As has been the case with all of the recent V2s, be sure to order half a size up from your normal size if you’re planning on picking up a pair this week. The Adidas Yeezy BOOST 350 V2 Dazzling Blue is set to drop on February 26th for a retail price of $230. Pick up a pair via the Adidas Confirmed App, the Yeezy Webstore, or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club. Dunk High 1985 Yellow Acid Wash/Orange Acid Wash If you’re a Dunk fan, this is your week as Nike readies several different drops of the evergreen silhouette. First up is this Yellow and Orange Acid Wash collection that features the 1985 high-top silhouette shape with a padded collar, premium leather uppers, and a washed-out screen print upper.

The Yellow Acid Wash iteration features a queazy mix of yellow and black while the Orange Acid Wash iteration keeps things on the lighter end with an orange, blue, and aged-yellow midsole. It’s almost NY Knicks esque! The Dunk High 1985 Acid Wash in yellow and orange are out now for a retail price of $130. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or at your favorite aftermarket site.

Dunk High Light Chocolate Last week was all about Jordans, and this week is all about the Dunk High. You have to give it to Nike, they certainly let us down at the beginning of the year, going entire weeks without releasing any sneakers of note, but now they’re firing on all cylinders. If the Acid Wash Dunks were a bit too loud and garish, you’ll probably dig on this Light Chocolate iteration of the Dunk High. This design features the more modern 21st century Dunk shape and features premium sail leather overlays over a mixed suede and leather upper in khaki and light chocolate. It’s simple and classy. The Dunk High Light Chocolate is out now for a retail price of $125. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or your favorite aftermarket site. Nike WMNS Air Force 1 Dark Beetroot Nike is set to drop a new WMNS-exclusive iteration of the Air Force 1 dubbed the Dark Beetroot. The design features shiny beet-colored patent leather overlays over a white leather base on top of an off-white chunky midsole with an altered tongue tag logo. It’s not the most exciting release from Nike this week, but if you’re an Air Force 1 fan it’ll be a nice addition to the collection. The WMNS Air Force 1 Dark Beetroot is set to drop on February 25th for a retail price of $120. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

Air Jordan 1 University Gold and Light Bordeaux You’re killing us, Nike. The Dunks, the AF-1s, and now Jordan 1s in what are essentially Laker’s colors? It’s too hard to choose between all these sneakers but gun to our head… we’re going with this University Gold and Light Bordeaux Air Jordan 1. How could you not? While your instincts might immediately gravitate towards associating this sneaker with the Lakers, it’s actually meant to represent the colors of MJ’s UNC Chappel Hill frat Omega Psi Phi, where MJ first made waves as a young student-athlete. The sneaker features a mix of University Gold and Light Bordeaux colors over a premium leather upper. Like the best Jordans, the sneaker is equal parts luxurious and fashionable. The Air Jordan 1 University Gold and Light Bordeaux is set to drop on March 24th for a retail price of $170. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT. Nike Kwondo 1 White Closing out our jam-packed list this week is a brand new silhouette from Nike and Korean sensation G-Dragon. The Kwondo 1, as its called, is a mashup of the words Tae-Kwon-Do, which is a Korean martial art, and Nike’s slogan Just Do It according to the Nike website. That’s what they say but… considering “Kwondo” is already present in the word Tae-Kwon-Do, it seems to us like Nike is really trying to shoehorn (no pun intended) themselves in there. Your name is on the fucking shoe Nike, chill.