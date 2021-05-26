Welcome to SNX DLX, our weekly sneaker roundup of the best shoes to drop on the market. Before we get into this week’s offerings, we’d like to mention that the highly anticipated Alien Blue YEEZY BOOST 380 is rumored to drop over Memorial Day weekend, though a release date has yet to be officially confirmed. Since things aren’t quite official yet, we’re going to go ahead and leave this one off this week’s list, but keep an eye on the Yeezy Brand website on May 31st for a possible morning drop. This week we’ve got new Dunks, Jordans, a six sneaker BAPE collection, a dope Reebok Instapump Fury collaboration, and a KITH and Vans linkup, so let’s dive in and get a closer look at this week’s best kicks. After you hit the sneakers, be sure to check out our list of the outdoor adventure brands you need on your radar to find that perfect summer road trip fit.

Air Jordan 1 Low Panda The aptly named Jordan 1 Panda features a colorway of contrasting black and whites to resemble… well, a panda! Is adorable the wrong word to use for a pair of Jordan 1s? Because these are adorable. Featuring a premium leather upper with a pure black base and clean white paneling, the Panda is the second dope low-top Jordan colorway Nike has dropped this month. Hopefully, that leads to a resurgence of appreciation for the low top AJ-1. This pair is dropped as a WMNS size exclusive, so if you have a dream of dressing your giant feet like a Panda, it’s not going to happen just yet. The Air Jordan 1 Low Panda is out now for a retail price of $90. Pick up a pair via aftermarket sites like StockX. Vans x KITH OG Classic Slip-On LX KITH is celebrating its 10 year anniversary as a label this year and in celebration, label head Ronnie Fieg has teamed up with Vans Vault to deliver 10 different pairs of OG Classic Slip-on LXs. The 10 designs all feature Vans’ usual canvas upper with KITH branding and all sorts of different prints, from more nature-inspired landscape designs, to floral offerings, and a set of Paisley bandana designs.

It’s nice to see Vans doing something a little more fun with its silhouettes, each shoebox comes decorated with the same print as the pair inside. The collection feels more like a celebration of Vans than it does KITH but hey, we’re not complaining if it looks this good. The Vans x KITH OG Classic Slip-On LX is out now for a retail price of $90. Pick up a pair at KITH. Dunk High Court Purple If you’re a massive Dunk head but despise the Lakers, brace yourself, this one is going to hurt. Dubbed the Court Purple, this high-top Dunk is a complete celebration of the Los Angeles Lakers, with its purple and gold upper and Lakers-inspired Nike branding at the heel. Featuring a black embroidered base with royal purple leather paneling, and a yellow-gold wrap-around swoosh, it’s almost impossible to separate this design from the team that inspired it. We’re not going to say you can’t rock this pair if you’re not into the Lakers but… why would you? The Nike Dunk High Court Purple is set to drop on May 28th for a retail price of $110. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. WMNS Air Jordan 3 Rust Pink Truly a work of art, the Air Jordan 3 Rust Pink is definitely worthy of inclusion on our best Jordan 3s of all time list. Featuring an exposed foam tongue with a warm bubblegum pink leather upper and pink on white elephant print on the mudguard, the Jordan 3 Rust Pink is simply one of the best colorways to ever grace the Jordan 3. How did it take Jordan Brand this long to produce a pink Jordan 3? Sometimes Nike makes weird decisions that force us to question whether they like money or not (spoiler: they obviously do).

Like the Panda, this Jordan is a WMNS-size exclusive. On one hand, that’s frustrating, Nike would be better served to drop this one in a full-size run (again, don’t ya’ll like money?) but on the other hand, it’s cool to see Nike making up for all the times they’ve dropped their best colorways sized to those of us with bigger feet. The WMNS exclusive Air Jordan 3 Rust Pink is set to drop on May 28th for a retail price of $190. Pick up a pair at Flight Club.

Clot x Dr. Martens 1461 Every time we talk about Dr. Martens it seems the brand is celebrating some sort of anniversary, this time the brand has linked with Chinese label CLOT for a new iteration of the classic 1461 herby shoe. Featuring an all-black upper with a glowing red undertone, the 1461 features red detailing on the eye stays and stitching and sits atop a blood-red midsole. It’s dark, moody, and a little gritty. If the boys of Peaky Blinders lived in the modern age, they’d be rocking these. The CLOT x Dr. Martens 1461 is set to drop on May 29th for a retail price of $150. Pick up a pair via the Dr. Martens webstore. BAPE Color Camo BAPE STA It’s been a while since BAPE has appeared on SNX DLX, but that all changes this week thanks to this six-colorway drop of the Japanese label’s iconic BAPE STA sneaker silhouette. Featuring an upper of glossy patent leather, the colorways include bubblegum pink, a moody grey and black pair, blue and black, a David Bowie-esque purple on maroon, forest green on lime, and crimson on red, with BAPE ape branding on the lateral heel and a chunky white matching midsole.

They’re loud and a bit cartoonish, but a whole lot of fun. The sneakers are dropping as part of BAPE’s Color Camo BAPE STA collection, which includes matching apparel and is definitely worth checking out. BAPE’s six sneaker Color Camo BAPE STA is set to drop On May 29th for a retail price of $279. Pick up a pair via the BAPE webstore. FTMD. X Reebok Instapump Fury Unknown Territory Dawn/Dusk Originally dropping as an Atmos exclusive, this take on Reebok’s Instapump Fury by FTMD. is inspired by hiking culture, with deep tread on the sole, a fuzzy suede upper, and premium rugged construction designed to take a bit of a beating. Dropping in two colorways dubbed Dawn and Dusk, the former is lighter in color, mixing off-white tan and yellow, with the Dusk sporting rich purple tones on blue suede with white detailing. We don’t love the gimmicky nature of the Instapump, but when they look this good it’s easy to look past the gimmick.