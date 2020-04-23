Nike and Adidas are back in the game this week, snagging all the spots in our top five after a season of tough competition from the likes of Converse, New Balance, and even ASICS. The smaller brands just didn’t stand a chance this week — Adidas dominated with a handful of notable collaborations with high-end streetwear label Extra Butter, skate legend Mark Gonzalez, and Kanye West, who delivered a spring refresh of his YEEZY 700. On the apparel end, Supreme’s high-profile collaborations caught our eye, as well as an exclusive merch collection from J Balvin and Takashi Murakami. If you have some leftover stimulus money and your bills are all paid up, kiss it goodbye as we dive into this week’s best sneaker and apparel releases.

Extra Butter Adidas Cableknit Collection Nothing says “Staying-In” like a Cabkleknit, so dive deep into those quarantine vibes with Extra Butter’s Cableknit Adidas Collection. Normally SNX DLX makes a point of avoiding slides, slippers, and other footwear that isn’t you know, sneakers, but we’ll make an exception here because Extra Butter’s collection is pretty clean all around. Consisting of two SC Premiers in white and royal blue, and a white Adilette slide, the Cableknit collection is equal parts cozy and luxurious. It’s a strange match on paper, but it perfectly captures the equally strange time we’re living in. The Extra Butter Adidas Cableknit Collection is out now for a retail price of $130 for the sneakers and $60 for the slides. Pick up the Cableknit Collection exclusively at Extra Butter. Mark Gonzales Adidas Superstar Advanced Mark Gonzales is putting a playful spin on the classic Adidas Superstar by adding his original Shmoo logo to the sneaker’s smooth leather upper. Made to celebrate the iconic sneaker’s 50th anniversary, the Superstar Shmoo keeps the design as close to the original as possible, with a shell-toe design, and the classic black and white colorway. The Mark Gonzales Adidas Superstar Shmoo is set to drop on April 24th for a retail price of $106. Pick up a pair through the Adidas UK webstore.

Adidas YEEZY BOOST 700 MNVN Phosphor After last week’s ultra pious 350 V2 Linens, Ye is returning this week with a colorful changeup of his favorite canvas of the year, the YEEZY BOOST 700 silhouette. This time Ye has dipped a perfect black 700 in some neon green for an outdoorsy spring-appropriate colorway sitting atop an ultra-comfortable BOOST cushioning. The Adidas YEEZY BOOST 700 MNVN is set to drop on April 25th for a retail price of $220. Pick up a pair through the Adidas webstore. Nike Air Fear of God Triple Black Jerry Lorenzo’s latest revamp of the ultra-popular Fear of God 1 sees the sneaker get dressed in a Darth Vader-esque all-black colorway that reflects the designer’s obsession with presenting a futuristic vision of luxury streetwear. The off-black accents of the Triple Black’s lacing cage bring a nice touch of contrast to the ultra-sleek design, it’s not exactly Easter-season appropriate, but it does capture the doom and gloom of our current global situation. The Nike Air Fear of God Noir is set to drop on April 25th for a retail price of $350. Pick up a pair through the Nike SNKRS app or Foot Locker.

Nike Zoom KD 13 Chill If you’re looking for a sneaker that’ll make it seem like you’re wearing the season on your feet, look no further than Kevin Durant’s Nike Zoom 13 Chill. The KD Chill features a synthetic upper of pink, green, and yellow panels that overlap in a way that adds a bit of futuristic three-dimensionality to the design. Equipped with Zoom Air cushioning, the KD 13 is designed with court performance in mind, so don’t be afraid to really wear this pair out, even though they look as fragile as Easter eggs. The Nike Zoom KD 13 Chill is set to drop on April 24th for a retail price of $160. Pick up a pair through the Nike SNKRS app. Supreme Takashi Murakami Box Logo / My Bloody Valentine Spring 2020 Collection Takashi Murakami and Supreme are joining forces for a special collaboration to raise money for HELP USA, a charity organization in Brooklyn that provides aid for people facing homelessness during the COVID-19 pandemic. 100% of the proceeds of the Supreme Box Logo t-shirt will go directly to HELP USA. The shirt features a simple Box Logo featuring Murakami’s colorful flower motif pattern and will retail for $60. In addition to the Murakami collaboration, Supreme is also releasing a special capsule collection with legendary shoegaze band My Bloody Valentine. The Supreme My Bloody Valentine collection features artwork from the band’s EPs and albums, notably a Rayon shirt and Hooded Sweatshirt representing the band’s beloved album Loveless. Other highlights of the collection include a trucker jacket that references the band’s EP Feed Me With Your Kiss,as well as a green rayon t-shirt. The Supreme My Bloody Valentine Spring 2020 collection is set to drop on April 23rd and the Murakami Supreme Charity Box Logo will drop on April 24th. Both releases will be stoppable on Supreme’s online store.

J Balvin Takashi Murakami Smiling-Flower Capsule Collection At this point in his career, Takashi Murakami is more known for his presence in the world of streetwear than he is for his grandiose paintings, and his second notable drop of the week sees him teaming up once again with J Balvin for a t-shirt and hoodie collection that sports the artist’s iconic flower motif. Murakami handled the artwork on J Balvin’s latest album Colores, and the pair deliver a simple collection of four hoodies and four t-shirts in white, purple and black. Highlights include the flower motif sweaters, which are simplistic yet loud, a trademark of Murakami’s super flat style. Shop the full collection on April 25th when it drops exclusively at JOYCE. Rhude Spring/Summer 2020 Relaunch View this post on Instagram New website relaunch with new collection 4.24.20 #SS20 A post shared by R H U D E Designs (@rhude) on Apr 21, 2020 at 4:14pm PDT Rhude is planning a huge relaunch on April 24th. What will it include? We don’t know, and the brand seems to be keeping things purposely vague. Over the past couple of days, Rhude’s Instagram account has been uploading photos of dimly lit plants, and a few extreme close-ups of pants. So at the least, we know there will be pants!