10 @Midnight Guests We’d Really Like To See

Since debuting in October, Comedy Central’s @midnight has become quite a success, earning solid ratings, and finally stabilizing the post-Colbert Report slot, which the network has had difficulty filling for years. Plenty of hilarious comedians have been on the show, and once in awhile we’ve gotten some surprise guests, such as Kevin Smith and Neko Case. But while the list of folks who have made an appearance on @midnight is getting larger, there are still plenty of talented people who haven’t joined in on the fun yet. With that in mind, we present ten talented, funny folks who we think would make fine guests on the @midnight stage.
Anthony Jeselnik
Last year’s The Jeselnik Offensive was acclaimed by critics, but struggled in the ratings and was canceled after just one season, thanks to Jeselnik’s ultra-dark humor being an acquired taste. But what’s fascinating here is that in a July interview with Bill Simmons, Jeselnik claimed that Comedy Central had initially approached him about a four-times-a-week show that would air after Stewart and Colbert. It’s not a great stretch to think that @midnight is what that show became. Now, with Jeselnik sadly without a show, it would be fun to watch him seek revenge on the network — and possibly on Chris Hardwick — by coming through with a dominant performance, and reminding us all just how brilliant his dark take on life can be.
Brandon McCarthy
We’ve seen both actors and musicians on the show before, but we’re still waiting for the first professional athlete to appear on @midnight. Why would McCarthy — who pitches for the Arizona Diamondbacks — be a good choice? Because he’s really freaking funny. We might have to wait for baseball season to end to make this one work, but McCarthy’s hilarious Twitter feed suggests he can handle the competition, even from some of the more experienced comics out there.
Megan Amram
The tweeter turned Parks And Rec writer turned author is one of the most brilliant minds working today, and she’s a master of the one-liner, as her Twitter feed often illustrates. She clearly has the quick wit needed to handle the rapid fire nature of the show, and her willingness to take virtually any taboo you can think of and make it hilarious would work well with the show’s generally ribald feel. Plus, due to her reclusive nature, it would just be fun to see her in a forum outside of the internet for once.
Wanda Sykes
After delivering one of the best — and most underrated — White House Correspondents Dinner speeches in 2009, we haven’t heard much from Sykes, which is a shame, because she’s hilarious. A comedy vet with a sharp wit and memorable delivery, Sykes would practically be royalty if she made her way to the @midnight stage – and the younger bucks out there would have to step their game up.
Nathan Fillion
Who wouldn’t love this? First of all, after his roles on Firefly, Castle, and Dr. Horrible’s Singlong Blog, Fillion is a favorite among the nerd crowd, which means the folks who became fans of Chris Hardwick through his Nerdist podcast would definitely tune in for this one. Secondly, Fillion is just naturally funny guy, who should have no trouble holding his own against the comics. With that said, if the show decided to go all-in and do a Dr. Horrible reunion episode — with Neil Patrick Harris and Felicia Day as the other two guests — that would be really awesome, too.
Anyone From Odd Future/Loiter Squad (or an episode with all-Odd Future lineup)
People from the music world have appeared on the show before, and as anyone has seen Loiter Squad knows, the Odd Future dudes have already proven themselves to be pretty damn funny. Plus, even if Tyler The Creator’s boundary-pushing humor isn’t your thing, it would likely translate well to the @midnight stage, where the cruelest jokes tend to be the ones that earn the most POINTS! Plus, if an episode featured Tyler and Earl Sweatshirt is contestants, it would likely draw in a section of hip-hop fans who normally don’t follow the show, and deliver some of the highest ratings ever.
Amy Schumer
Over the past year, Comedy Central’s two biggest new shows have been @midnight and Inside Amy Schumer, which just wrapped up a brilliant second season, and appears to be one of the network’s flagship shows going forward. So, this would be a natural pairing. Plus, Schumer is just funny as hell, and if she went up against two lesser-known comics, they would have a damn-near-impossible chance of beating her.
JB Smoove
I have no idea why this hasn’t happened yet. As Smoove has shown us throughout his career, he’s ridiculously funny, and great at delivering a one-liner. Plus, he’s a naturally outrageous personality, and would immediately liven up episode he’s featured. The sooner we get Leon from Curb on the @midnight panel, the sooner we achieve world peace! Okay, maybe not, but he still really should be on the show.
Jon Wurster
The Superchunk drummer gives hilariousness to the world every day on Twitter, and as we know from his time in the duo of Scharpling & Wurster, he has plenty of experience in the world of comedy. He’d be a logical choice for the next musician guest, and considering his friendship with Neko Case, if they ever have her back, it’d be fun to have Wurster on, too, and create a bit of friendly rivalry.
Jon Stewart/Stephen Colbert
Okay, maybe this one is a bit of wishful thinking, but it would it really kill either of them to spend one night competing for some POINTS? Especially with Colbert making the move to CBS next year, it would great to have the two compete against each other as a send-off of sorts. My guess is they would try to be super-friendly, but each of them would secretly want to humiliate the other. And who would the third guest be? Colbert replacement Larry Wilmore would be logical, but it also might be fun to have a lesser-known comic try his luck against the two comedy titans. Imagine Stewart and Colbert losing to someone you’ve barely heard of – now that would be a show!
And Daniel Tosh as the third competitor
John Stewart VS Stephen Colbert VS?……. JOHN OLIVER
Colbert VS Stewart VS Hardwick with Patton Oswalt as the host.
A few months ago, when the Harmontown documentary premiered, I thought that might be a decent occasion for those guys to go on @midnight. Maybe if that film ever gets an actual release, maybe then this’ll happen.
Eric Andre.
Although I don’t think Comedy Central will allow him near any one of their shows after what he did on The Jeselnik Offensive.
More Jenny Johnson. And more.
Sorry, man. Hardwick is great – he’s hilarious, does bang-on impressions, and is a genuine joy to watch. Don’t think I would call him a “nerd” by any stretch of the imagination, though…
Jon Wurster should be on everything.
I’d love to see Pete Holmes now that he’s not competing in the same time slot.
I wanna see Jon Dimaggio, Billy West and Tom Kenny on an episode
Paul Scheer has already been on the show (as one of the Tuxedo Guys). It might be fun to have him and his podcast mates Jason Mantzoukas and June Diane Raphael on together. It could be “literally bananas”.
About time you mentioned this show. They mention you enough.
Tosh
Allison Brie! Its not like shes doing anything now anyway/
I’d love to see Joan Rivers, Don Rickles and Mel Brooks.
CM Punk
Yvette Nicole Brown
John Dimaggio
Jon Hamm.
Nothing makes me laugh as hard as this show does, other than maybe Tosh.0
As a postscript, Jesselnik Offensive was a great show. Not so much the first third of it, I think he was just trying to be offensive and shocking because that’s what he gets off on, but the panel was brilliant. That was where I became aware of guys like Pete Holmes, Kumail Nanjiani, and T. J. Miller
About time this show gets some love here, it’s tailor made for this website’s audience!
And it actually made me like Hardwick, couldn’t stand him when he was acting all fanboy-like on Talking Bad, like BB was some shitty CW show. But he’s pretty great as a host for this.
Although Kurt Braunholer would be even better. (RIP Bunk! The best fake game show ever)
I had the same thought about Braunholer, my first impression of @M was that they made a mash-up of Bunk and Web Soup. Bunk show deserved another season with a wider range of guests, as much as I loved Eugene Mirman and Kumail Nanjiani on it.
I can’t remember Key & Peele doing it, this is long overdue.
Also, the cast of Sunny !
And a Silicon Valley one with TJ Miller, Kumail and Martin Starr!
Louis CK, Todd Barry, and Pamela Adlon could be fun too.
Dave Grohl.
