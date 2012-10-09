12 Things You Didn’t Know About The Cast Of ‘The Walking Dead’

The much maligned, often loved, and always watched The Walking Dead returns to AMC this Sunday with a very promising season three. The new season will introduce two new characters considered by the graphic novel readers to be the most bad ass characters of the series — The Governor and Michonne — and season three also represents the meat of the novels. Assuming that Glen Mazzara picks up where he left off with the last half of the second season, The Walking Dead MIGHT actually become the show we’ve always wanted it to be, finally displaying the full potential we saw in the pilot of the series.
Before we re-invest ourselves in the series, I thought it’d be fun to get to know the cast members a little better, so here is some fun personal and professional facts about 12 members of The Walking Deadcast.
1. Andrew Lincoln (Rick Grimes) is married to the daughter of Ian Anderson, who was the lead singer of Jethro Tull. Moreover, Apple Martin — the daughter of Gwyneth Paltrow and Coldplay’s Chris Martin — served as the flower girl at Lincoln’s wedding.
Also, if you’ve seen it in recent years, you’ve probably already realized this, but having not seen it since The Walking Dead premiered, I had completely forgotten that it was Andrew Lincoln who courted Keira Knightley in Love, Actually.
2. Laurie Holden‘s (Andrea) step-father is Michael Anderson, who directed Logan’s Run and Around the World in 80 Days. When she was 10, Laurie Holden played the daughter of Rock Hudson in Ray Bradbury’s Martian Chronicles.
Many of you may also remember Laurie from The X-Files, where she played Marita Covarrubias, the U.N. informant to Fox Mulder.
3. Many of you probably got your first glimpse of Steven Yeun way back in 2008, in a Best Buy commercial.
He was also a member of Second City, and if this video is any indication, he was an awesome member.
4. Most people probably recognize Norman Reedus (Daryl) from Boondock Saints. But did you know he started his career as a model for Prada?
He also has a child with supermodel (or former supermodel) Helena Christiensen.
Reedus is also a bad ass with a titanium eye socket, compliments of a terrible car accident in 2005 following an REM concert in which he was thrown through a windshield.
Do you think they’ll kill her off in the TV show? I don’t think they have the balls to, honestly. In the comics, Rick doesn’t even have his left hand anymore at the point they are in the story, and I doubt they’ll go through with that either.
Laurie is Marita Covarrubius?!
Hell, in addition to Carol, half the cast of this TV show was in Darabont’s “The Mist”. Saw the end of it on SyFy a few weeks ago and both Laurie and Dale were in the car together and it really threw me until I saw that Darabont directed it..
Also a little known fact: Chandler Riggs is a 33 year old woman with hypopituitarism.
Norman Reedus was also in Blade Two
Sorry, it’s one of the best King movies out there, and the ending they went with kicks way more ass…
Also, Danai Gurira, who is now playing Michonne, is an accomplished playwright, and won the Obie award in 2006 for her play, “In the Continuum.”
Steven Yeun was also Sheldon’s roommate before Leonard arrived on The Big Bang Theory. He was briefly in a flashback episode.
Darabont also wrote “The Blob” remake screenplay…and it’s a decent horror schlockfest type of movie. Good for midnight on a lonely Saturday.
There was going to be something about the actor who plays Carl, but he ran off halfway through this article.
+1. Carl and Manny from Modern Family should have a playdate with zombies.
I didn’t think Norman Reedus could get any cooler in my book and then you go and tell me that he has a love child with Helena Christenson.
Pruitt Taylor Vince was awesome in USA’s “Touching Evil” too
wasn’t he the puppet dude on heroes? if so he was creepy as shit. if that wasn’t him… well then there are two creepy fat dudes working and that shit ain’t right.
@DEVO, no he wasn’t. You’re thinking of: [www.imdb.com] who I usually confuse with Paul Giamatti.
He was also in Deadwood, which is my barometer for awesomeness. Plus he was in the Cape, so lucky him.
13: The Boondock Saints 2 DVD back cover spells Norman’s name “Norman Reddus”.
Jon Bernthal also had a major role in the HBO’s The Pacific. Bit more substantial than one line on How I Met Your Mother.
I also spotted him as Al Capone in Night At The Museum 2 (hate to admit I watched it, but Amy Adams’ Ass in khaki was worth it)
main guy also is British and was on the original version of “teachers”
I do believe Andrea was in ‘The Mist’ as well.