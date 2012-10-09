12 Things You Didn’t Know About The Cast Of ‘The Walking Dead’

#The Walking Dead
10.09.12 5 years ago 32 Comments

The much maligned, often loved, and always watched The Walking Dead returns to AMC this Sunday with a very promising season three. The new season will introduce two new characters considered by the graphic novel readers to be the most bad ass characters of the series — The Governor and Michonne — and season three also represents the meat of the novels. Assuming that Glen Mazzara picks up where he left off with the last half of the second season, The Walking Dead MIGHT actually become the show we’ve always wanted it to be, finally displaying the full potential we saw in the pilot of the series.

Before we re-invest ourselves in the series, I thought it’d be fun to get to know the cast members a little better, so here is some fun personal and professional facts about 12 members of The Walking Deadcast.

1. Andrew Lincoln (Rick Grimes) is married to the daughter of Ian Anderson, who was the lead singer of Jethro Tull. Moreover, Apple Martin — the daughter of Gwyneth Paltrow and Coldplay’s Chris Martin — served as the flower girl at Lincoln’s wedding.

Also, if you’ve seen it in recent years, you’ve probably already realized this, but having not seen it since The Walking Dead premiered, I had completely forgotten that it was Andrew Lincoln who courted Keira Knightley in Love, Actually.

2. Laurie Holden‘s (Andrea) step-father is Michael Anderson, who directed Logan’s Run and Around the World in 80 Days. When she was 10, Laurie Holden played the daughter of Rock Hudson in Ray Bradbury’s Martian Chronicles.

Many of you may also remember Laurie from The X-Files, where she played Marita Covarrubias, the U.N. informant to Fox Mulder.

3. Many of you probably got your first glimpse of Steven Yeun way back in 2008, in a Best Buy commercial.

Also cool: Yeun can play the guitar and sings incredibly well.

He was also a member of Second City, and if this video is any indication, he was an awesome member.

4. Most people probably recognize Norman Reedus (Daryl) from Boondock Saints. But did you know he started his career as a model for Prada?

He also has a child with supermodel (or former supermodel) Helena Christiensen.

Reedus is also a bad ass with a titanium eye socket, compliments of a terrible car accident in 2005 following an REM concert in which he was thrown through a windshield.

