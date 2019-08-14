While the first season of Netflix’s teen suicide drama 13 Reasons Why drew just as much acclaim as it did controversy, its second season was seemingly reviled in all corners — except by the viewers who apparently watched it in droves. That’s why Netflix, which has taken some of the criticisms against the show to heart, quickly renewed it for a third season. A week and a half before the latter’s premiere on the streaming giant, the first trailer has debuted online.

This time, the show’s central mystery concerns the death of Bryce Walker (Justin Prentice), the Liberty High School student who raped Hannah Baker (Katherine Langford) in season one and continued to serve as an antagonist throughout season two. Per the third season’s official logline:

Who killed Bryce Walker? Everyone has their reasons… The secrets at Liberty High run deep, and in the aftermath of the Homecoming game all of the friends have something to hide. As the mystery of his death engulfs the town, there are numerous suspects in focus. But were any of them truly capable of murder? And who is the new girl? Police are determined to get to the truth, but with a web of secrets and lies this tangled, will anyone be found guilty?

Those interested in keeping up with 13 Reasons Why can check out the new season when it drops Friday, August 23rd on Netflix.