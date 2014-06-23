Let’s Take A Look At Some Joss Whedon Favorites Who’ve Appeared In Multiple Joss Whedon Shows

Getty Image

If you could steal any director’s cell phone, whose would you take? Imagine having Bill Murray’s number. Not his non-publicist number, but his actual number. I would call him up every fourteen seconds, asking what he’s up to and seeing if he wants to hang out. It would be so much fun, right up until the point he blocks me. Still, that 42 seconds after I punched Wes Anderson and grabbed his cell would be AMAZING. Also in Wes’s phone: Jeff Goldblum, Owen Wilson, Jason Schwartzman, Tilda Swinton, and Willem Dafoe. He’d be a tempting choice, as would Quentin Tarantino and Joss Whedon, both of whom, like Wes, regularly cast the same actors and actresses in their projects. Today is Joss’ 50th birthday, so let’s take a look at the Whedonverse regulars who will be giving him a call today, to say thanks for putting them in more than one of his TV shows. (I’m focusing only on his TV credits, with one exception.)

1. Nathan Fillion (Buffy/Firefly/Dr. Horrible)

2. Alan Tudyk (Firefly/Dollhouse)

3. Summer Glau (Angel/Firefly/Dollhouse)

4. Jeremy Renner (Angel/The Avengers)

5. Amy Acker (Angel/Dollhouse/Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.)

6. J. August Richards (Angel/Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.)

7. Felicia Day (Buffy/Dr. Horrible/Dollhouse)

8. Eliza Dushku (Buffy + Angel/Dollhouse)

9. Patton Oswalt (Dollhouse/Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.)

10. Alexis Denisof (Buffy + Angel/Dollhouse)

11. Gina Torres (Firefly/Angel)

12. Adam Baldwin (Firefly/Angel)

13. Ron Glass (Firefly/Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.)

14. Christina Hendricks (Angel/Firefly)

15. Jonathan M. Woodward (Buffy/Angel/Firefly)

All photos via the WB, Fox, and ABC