Let’s Take A Look At Some Joss Whedon Favorites Who’ve Appeared In Multiple Joss Whedon Shows

If you could steal any director’s cell phone, whose would you take? Imagine having Bill Murray’s number. Not his non-publicist number, but his actual number. I would call him up every fourteen seconds, asking what he’s up to and seeing if he wants to hang out. It would be so much fun, right up until the point he blocks me. Still, that 42 seconds after I punched Wes Anderson and grabbed his cell would be AMAZING. Also in Wes’s phone: Jeff Goldblum, Owen Wilson, Jason Schwartzman, Tilda Swinton, and Willem Dafoe. He’d be a tempting choice, as would Quentin Tarantino and Joss Whedon, both of whom, like Wes, regularly cast the same actors and actresses in their projects. Today is Joss’ 50th birthday, so let’s take a look at the Whedonverse regulars who will be giving him a call today, to say thanks for putting them in more than one of his TV shows. (I’m focusing only on his TV credits, with one exception.)
1. Nathan Fillion (Buffy/Firefly/Dr. Horrible)
2. Alan Tudyk (Firefly/Dollhouse)
3. Summer Glau (Angel/Firefly/Dollhouse)
4. Jeremy Renner (Angel/The Avengers)
5. Amy Acker (Angel/Dollhouse/Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.)
6. J. August Richards (Angel/Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.)
7. Felicia Day (Buffy/Dr. Horrible/Dollhouse)
8. Eliza Dushku (Buffy + Angel/Dollhouse)
9. Patton Oswalt (Dollhouse/Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.)
10. Alexis Denisof (Buffy + Angel/Dollhouse)
11. Gina Torres (Firefly/Angel)
12. Adam Baldwin (Firefly/Angel)
13. Ron Glass (Firefly/Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.)
14. Christina Hendricks (Angel/Firefly)
15. Jonathan M. Woodward (Buffy/Angel/Firefly)
All photos via the WB, Fox, and ABC
This post would be a great candidate to get the BuzzfeedMinusGifs.tumblr.com
Wasn’t Denisof also the model for the Thanos mocap in the avengers?
Nope, he was “The Other” aka the alien who met with Loki to threaten him in the middle of the movie and the one who spoke to Thanos in the post credit’s scene. (He’s suppose to have a cameo in Guardians of the Galaxy too.)
And some of these people were in his indie version of Much Ado About Nothing.
Yeah, if you’re counting Avengers, then ‘Much Ado About Nothing’ should be mentioned since it’s literally totally comprised of Whedon regulars. Acker, Denisof, Fillion, Clark Gregg, Tom Lenk, Sean Maher, Fran Kranz, Reed Diamond, etc.
Acker, Lenk, Kranz and Chris Hemsworth were also all in the Whedon-written ‘The Cabin In The Woods.’
Amy Acker for Cabin in the Woods, too.
I love them all so much. I would absolutely love to see Amy Acker, Eliza Dusku , Summer Glau and Felicia Day play sister who are going on a crazy journey or something. Anything with the four of them really
good lord, that would be one of the worst acted bags of crap ever. Summer and Eliza in particular are just strategically piled wood.
Eye candy aside, I have to agree with BingoDan.
Sure Amy Acker is great, but that’s a LOT of dead weight for her to carry.
Don’t forget EVERYONE in “Much Ado About Nothing”…
How do I join this merry band of gentlemen/women??
My guess is to find the next audition for a Whedon project, then:
1. (If male) instead of saying your lines, just repeat a bunch of witty non-sequiturs for an hour.
2. (If female) Wear all black corseted outfit (no sleeves obviously) strike sexy poses and keep insisting you’re a feminist.
Once done you’ll be a regular in all his projects going forward.
