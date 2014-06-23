Let’s Take A Look At Some Joss Whedon Favorites Who’ve Appeared In Multiple Joss Whedon Shows

If you could steal any director’s cell phone, whose would you take? Imagine having Bill Murray’s number. Not his non-publicist number, but his actual number. I would call him up every fourteen seconds, asking what he’s up to and seeing if he wants to hang out. It would be so much fun, right up until the point he blocks me. Still, that 42 seconds after I punched Wes Anderson and grabbed his cell would be AMAZING. Also in Wes’s phone: Jeff Goldblum, Owen Wilson, Jason Schwartzman, Tilda Swinton, and Willem Dafoe. He’d be a tempting choice, as would Quentin Tarantino and Joss Whedon, both of whom, like Wes, regularly cast the same actors and actresses in their projects. Today is Joss’ 50th birthday, so let’s take a look at the Whedonverse regulars who will be giving him a call today, to say thanks for putting them in more than one of his TV shows. (I’m focusing only on his TV credits, with one exception.)

1. Nathan Fillion (Buffy/Firefly/Dr. Horrible)

nathannathan 2nathan 3

2. Alan Tudyk (Firefly/Dollhouse)

alan tudykalan tudyk 2

3. Summer Glau (Angel/Firefly/Dollhouse)

summersummer 2summer 3

4. Jeremy Renner (Angel/The Avengers)

renner angelJeremy-Renner-Hawkeye-Bow-Close-up

5. Amy Acker (Angel/Dollhouse/Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.)

amy ackeramy acker 2amy acker 3

6. J. August Richards (Angel/Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.)

j augustj august 2

7. Felicia Day (Buffy/Dr. Horrible/Dollhouse)

feliciafelicia 2felicia day 3

8. Eliza Dushku (Buffy + Angel/Dollhouse)

Eliza DushkuEliza Dushku 2

9. Patton Oswalt (Dollhouse/Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.)

patton oswaltpatton oswalt 2

10. Alexis Denisof (Buffy + Angel/Dollhouse)

Alexis DenisofAlexis Denisof 2

11. Gina Torres (Firefly/Angel)

Gina Torresgina torres 2

12. Adam Baldwin (Firefly/Angel)

adam baldwin

13. Ron Glass (Firefly/Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.)

Ron GlassRon Glass 2

14. Christina Hendricks (Angel/Firefly)

christina hendricks fireflychristina hendricks

15. Jonathan M. Woodward (Buffy/Angel/Firefly)

All photos via the WB, Fox, and ABC

