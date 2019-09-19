The 2019 Emmys Preview: Predictions And Wishes From ‘Game Of Thrones’ To ‘Fleabag’

The general rule with awards shows, including the 2019 Emmys, goes something like this: It’s all very silly, this attempting to make objective decisions about very subjective things, but if we really insist on doing it, well, we might as well at least try to do it right. Things don’t always work out that way. People get mad and they yell and they write things. You’ve read the internet. It’s a whole thing.

Luckily, we are here to help this year. Two of our television experts, Brian Grubb and Jessica Toomer, have run through all the major categories and provided some analysis of the nominees and some ideas on rightful champions. Consider it your primer for Sunday’s ceremony.

Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul

Bodyguard

Game of Thrones

Killing Eve

Ozark

Pose

Succession

This Is Us

BG: I would very much like to see this go to Better Call Saul, a show whose most recent aired — if my math is correct — 45 years ago. I suspect this one is Thrones’ to lose, though, and hopefully Succession’s to claim next year.

JT: It pains me to not cast a vote for Game of Thrones, because this show marks the end of a communal watching era and that deserves to be recognized, but the writing just wasn’t enough to beat out Succession for me. Sure, we all like to watch rich people doing terrible things, but the complicated family dynamics coupled with some breakout performances elevated the premise of this show to something far more exciting than GoT was able to deliver. Plus, there was a distinctive lack of errant coffee cups, which I appreciated.

Outstanding Comedy Series

Barry

Fleabag

The Good Place

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Russian Doll

Schitt’s Creek

Veep

JT: The comedy categories this year are sheer chaos. Every show deserves to win, but I think what Phoebe Waller-Bridge was able to do with the second season of Fleabag just edges out Schitt’s Creek this year. There’s no series that could make us want to f*ck a priest so badly in 2019 so credit where credit is due.

BG: The comedy categories are such a bloodbath. It really is nuts. I like almost all of these more than I liked any of the dramas on the list this year, and some of the comedies on this list — Barry, Fleabag, Russian Doll — had dramatic moments that hit harder than anything from the back half of Game of Thrones. I think those three shows are in a royal rumble for this title. I’m gonna go with Fleabag. This could be a theme.

Outstanding Limited Series

Chernobyl

Escape at Dannemora

Fosse/Verdon

Sharp Objects

When They See Us

BG: Look, I know these shows are good. I know because people whose opinions I value and trust have told me so. I bet I would marvel at the storytelling in all of them. But wowwwww are most of these huge bummers of subject material, and wowwwww I did not have that kind of lift in me this year. There are so many shows that you can stay hopelessly busy just with ones you enjoy, you know? So I’m going to go ahead and say Chernobyl will win and I will also go ahead and say I could really go for a limited series about some hotshot in sunglasses in the next year or two. Let’s mix it up.

JT: If the amount of times I’ve been told to watch HBO’s Chernobyl is somehow tallied into actual votes, that show is going to win. I just couldn’t bring myself to watch a drama about a nuclear disaster this year, though. I did watch Sharp Objects however and reveled in the batsh*t crazy women on that show (hello Eliza Scanlen), so it’s getting my vote.

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder

Laura Linney, Ozark

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Robin Wright, House of Cards

JT: This is tough because I think Jodie Comer was cheated out of a nomination for season one of Killing Eve, so I’d love to see her psychopathic assassin get some recognition this year, but Emilia Clarke sold the sh*t out of what little the GoT writers gave her. That scene atop Drogon before she (spoiler) burns King’s Landing to the ground is a masterclass in emotive facial expressions.