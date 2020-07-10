True to their word, the cast of 30 Rock is back in an all-new teaser for a one-hour, one-time reunion special that will arrive one day after the July 15th launch of NBCUniversal’s new streaming service Peacock.

Judging by the teaser, pandemic life will be a constant source of jokes, and fans of the Tina Fey series will expect nothing else. But while the returning stars, which include Alec Baldwin, Tracy Morgan, Jane Krakowski, and Jack McBrayer, are noticeably not acting in scenes together, but the laughs are still very much in the room. From Liz Lemon’s crash-and-burn attempt to shame a maskless New Yorker to Jack’s assault-happy iPhone, the special still has that classic 30 Rock look and feel — but socially distanced.

Announced last month, the 30 Rock one-time reunion will air the day after Peacock launches and serve as a showcase for the new streaming service’s offerings along with the rest of NBCUniversal’s 2020-21 slate, according to The Wrap:

The special, which comes as part of NBCUniversal’s upfront event, will feature guest appearances from talent from across the company’s portfolio to highlight programming from NBC, Telemundo, USA Network, SYFY, E!, Bravo, etc., including sports, entertainment and news. The commercial-free broadcast will air Thursday, July 16 at 8/7c and will be rebroadcast across the company’s cable networks and made available to stream on Peacock the following day.

As for which other 30 Rock regulars could show up is a mystery, but with a full hour to kill, we wouldn’t be surprised to see some surprise guests drop in like James Marsden, whose Criss Chros character is married to Liz, and the couple have two adopted children together. Plus, what else does Marsden have to do right now? It’s a quarantine.

(Via NBC)