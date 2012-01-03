’30 Rock’ Will Address Kim Jong-il’s Death

You guys. Omigod. Here’s the thing. Last year on “30 Rock” the show was all “Yo let’s do a storyline about Kim Jong-il because Kim Jong-il is newsworthy and hilarious and our show is all about news and hilarity” so they asked Margaret Cho to do it and she was like “Ok yup” and everything was going great until a few weeks ago when Kim Jong-il was all “What’s up? I’m dead now” and the Internet was like “WHAT IS ’30 ROCK’ GOING TO DO ABOUT THIS AND ALSO I DIDN’T EVEN KNOW HE WAS KIM JONG-***ILL***. GET IT? BECAUSE HE GOT SICK AND DIED,” but don’t worry because we have an answer now:

30 Rock’s producer, Robert Carlock, tells Us Weekly that Tina Fey and her crew of writers plan to incorporate into the storyline the December 18 death of North Korean despot Kim Jong Il, who passed away at the age of 69 from “great mental and physical strain” while riding a train, according to reports. […] “We sort of went back to the script because we’d already shot eight or nine episodes and we realized that luckily we hadn’t referred to King Jong Il by name yet — just to North Korea in general,” says Carlock. We can’t go back and address the changes there, but the fun puzzle is turning around and trying to figure out how to get [Avery] out of there and how to continue things.” [US Weekly]

Wow you guys that was a close one because when I heard the news I know I was like “Well, I guess they’ll just have to cancel the show and euthanize Tina Fey because there is LITERALLY no other alternative I can think of to solve this problem” but then they figured it out so it’s all ok now.

The end.