We Have To Go Forward: 5 TV Shows With Disorientating Time Jumps

It’s surprising more TV shows don’t employ time jumps. They’re a thrilling way to skip past content no one wants to see, or a way to shake things up when plots and character are beginning to grow stale. The three-year jump in last night’s Parks and Recreation season finale accomplished both: we didn’t have to sit through ANOTHER pregnancy story AND Leslie isn’t suffering for her dream anymore; she already has it. (Also, Jon Hamm.) Let’s take a look at other WHAT IS HAPPENING TV time jumps.
1. Battlestar Galactica
The most effective example, and the one that inspired Michael Schur.
The BSG move was my personal inspiration, right down to the way we shot it, which is the Parks and Rec version of Gaius Baltar putting his head down on his desk and picking it up one year later. I found that creatively thrilling, as a fan, so that was our template. (Via)
Also, “next season four of them are Cylons.” Ben’s OK with that. Anyway, one moment Gaius Baltar is being sworn in as the president of the Twelve Colonies and a nuclear blast destroys Cloud 9; the next, it’s a year later, and New Caprica City has been settled and Adama has a mustache and WHAT IS GOING ON. “Lay Down Your Burdens” completely threw me off the first time I saw it, but it needed to be done — it was a daring, fast forward risk from a slow-moving series that brilliantly paid off.
2. Lost
It’s a shame that Lost is often negatively defined by its disappointing series finale. Because the finales in its four preceding seasons are great, including “Through the Looking Glass,” a.k.a. the episode with NOT PENNY’S BOAT and WE HAVE TO GO BACK. It’s fun reading old recaps from when the episode first aired, back in 2007, when the mystery of where the show was heading was exhilarating.
The flash-forwards prove Ben’s point and in the final moments as we learn “when” we are, Jack divulges to Kate that Ben was right. It’s a fascinating development that not only has implications on the characters and the story but on the structure and the way the narrative is told from this point on. We’ll probably have to wait sometime before we are given any clues as to how the series will progress from this point on but we doubt this will be that last flash-forward the series has to offer.
As for who was in the coffin, some of you might be inclined to stare at stills of the newspaper clipping that Jack had, but we’ll leave that speculation for another day. (Via)
Woah, people speculated about TV before Breaking Bad? WEIRD.
3. Desperate Housewives
I stopped watching Desperate Housewives early on in season two, around the time when it lost any hint of “satire” and began to glamorize the characters. So I only heard about the polarizing time jump afterward, and went back to watch it later. Basically, in the season four finale, “Free,” Dana Delany’s Katherine shoots her abusive husband Wayne. The housewives tell the police it was out of self-defense, and she gets off. FIVE YEARS LATER, everyone’s still desperate and bored suburbanites everywhere call their girlfriends to gab about Susan kissing a man who ISN’T Mike. Wine sales increased by 87%.
4. Alias
Little did we know the events of “The Telling” would effectively destroy Alias. But at the time, it was awesome. Vaughn picks up a shaken, scarred Sydney in Hong Kong, when she notices a wedding ring on his hand. Then the bombshell drops: she’s been missing for two years. It’s jarring and even a little scary — we share Sydney’s confusion. If only seasons three-five could’ve been as good.
5. Six Feet Under
Me, watching the season three premiere, “Perfect Circles”: who are they operating on? what’s with the footage of Nate? WAIT NATE’S DEAD. WHAT THE HELL IS GOING ON? BRING BACK NATE. Wait, there’s Nate. WHY CAN’T HE READ? WHY IS HE A REDNECK? Oh, phew, it was a dream. I think?”
I think everything’s going to be OOOOOOOOOOOK with Nate…
“It’s a shame that Lost is often negatively defined by its disappointing series finale. Because the finales in its four preceding seasons are great”
I believe it was five preceding seasons.
“Don’t forget One Tree Hill,” screamed no one.
Fat Lee > Adama’s Mustache
Then again, Fat Lee > Pretty much everything.
Fat Lee was the creepiest character ever.
Nothing that 5 on-screen seconds of jumping rope can’t remedy.
I thought the Battlestar stuff on the planet with President Baltar was super disappointing. Like a giant pot hole the series hit, especially the suicide bomber stuff. The series never seemed to fully recover from that for me, and seemed to jump around from plot point to plot point hoping something would stick.
I appreciate the article picture
The show Young Justice has a polarizing one. It jumps forward 5 years and adds somewhere about 10 new characters. It was fun to see some of the new characters but with the exception of Blue Beetle we never got know any of them like we did the original cast.
Fringe? It jumped many many times.
Jumped the shark (HEYOOOOO) after Peter disappeared.
Dawson’s Creek?
#teamPacey
always team pacey
Dude, you could have said something about Parks spoilers somewhere somehow, I had shit to do last night and haven’t gotten to watch it yet! Although now I’m maybe even more excited for it, so whatever.
If you had shit to do then why didn’t you watch it?
Weeds jumped something like three years over Nancy’s time in prison (which also helped deal with Shane’s actor getting older faster than the character).
True Blood jumped a year at the start of one season, and about six months in its last season finale. Suddenly, everyone was having sex with random characters! Strange monsters were hunting Sukhie! Jason had spent six months going down on Boyd Crowder’s muder-buddy! It was awful (although not as bad as the werepanther rape plotline).
Let’s not talk about season two of Rome.
Jumping over Nancy’s prison term wasn’t terrible. Jumping five (?) years for the last episode was a terrible idea – had they given it the last three or so, it might have worked.
Nice Parks spoiler, an entire LESS THAN 12 HOURS AFTER IT AIRED. What the fuck man.
The rest of the world doesn’t have to cater to your weak ass.
Fuck your shit. It’s one thing if I click on “gifs from last night’s Parks and Recreation” it’s another thing to click on an article totally unrelated to anything to do with that only to be spoiled. I work nights, try it sometime. Who the fuck watches shows live anymore anyways.
Maybe a TV blog isn’t the best place to hang out if you want to avoid TV show spoilers.
I was convinced that the season 3 opener of 6 feet under was a dream.
Yeah the Alias time jump could have been epic. That season 2 episode was just AMAZING. Annnnn then seasons 3-5.. and season 5 could have used a time jump effectively.. they didn’t have to write Garner’s pregnancy into the series. We wouldn’t have to suffer Rachel Nichols! Also.. Amy Acker should have had that part. ARGH.. so much rage still. STILL. I blame Tom Cruise and his poaching of JJ Abrams… ugh.
Wow this list makes me feel kind of old. Not because I watched any of these show, but some of the timeposts are crazy. For example, can you imagine a time when Jennifer Garner was considered a fresh, talented, and promising young actress? Her career has been a bit show recently and she’s only now worked back up to sexy earnest lady who sits at a desk. No disrespect.to the lady, just demonstrating the oddness of the timescale.
