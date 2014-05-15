A.1.’s ‘New Friend Request’ Commercial Is A Strangely Beautiful Food Love Story

05.15.14

Plenty of companies have tried the same old, same old when it comes to ads that pretend to show social networking and branding awareness, and a lot of times those commercials are met with groans and Liz Lemon eye rolls. At the same time, one particular condiment that Internet experts and so-called foodies love to complain about and debate is steak sauce, because there’s a rule among meat-eaters that a steak should be so good that it never needs sauce. So with those two ideas in mind, we were expecting the worst from a new A.1. Sauce commercial that uses Facebook as its core theme to announce that it’s ditching the “Steak” in its name.

However, if there’s a blueprint for how to successfully pull off a Facebook-themed commercial using something as silly as steak and sauce growing apart because of a bunch of different types of food, then A.1. just drew it up with “New Friend Request.” I don’t usually find myself emotionally affected by just some old commercial – those Publix Christmas commercials do nothing to my cold, black heart – but this one touched me. Mainly in the stomach.

I would like a steak now, please.

