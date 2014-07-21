A First Look At ‘Running Wild with Bear Grylls’ With A Shirtless Bear and Zac Efron? Yes Please!

While I understand that UPROXX has predominantly a male readership — lady readers, don’t say I never did anything for you. Bear Grylls‘ new series Running Wild with Bear Grylls is premiering next week, so NBC has released a bunch of sneak preview clips of the first episode, featuring Zac Efron. Gyrlls and Efron will be navigating the Catskill Mountains in a 48-hour journey together, and at least once this means that the two have to get shirtless and rappel down the side of a mountain. This is probably because NBC knows that both Zac Efron and Bear Grylls look very nice without shirts on, and there’s a reason why his episode wasn’t filmed in Siberia.

In the second clip, Bear has Zac Efron climbing on a rope across a canyon, 150 feet into the air. Bear helpfully tells the camera that the only form of safety is trailing him with a black line, which he would “probably” survive if he fell. Or, you know, he might not. It’s kind of a crapshoot.

Luckily Efron makes it across mostly unscathed. To find out if he survives the episode, tune in next Monday, July 28th at 8pm.