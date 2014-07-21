A First Look At ‘Running Wild with Bear Grylls’ With A Shirtless Bear and Zac Efron? Yes Please!

While I understand that UPROXX has predominantly a male readership — lady readers, don’t say I never did anything for you. Bear Grylls‘ new series Running Wild with Bear Grylls is premiering next week, so NBC has released a bunch of sneak preview clips of the first episode, featuring Zac Efron. Gyrlls and Efron will be navigating the Catskill Mountains in a 48-hour journey together, and at least once this means that the two have to get shirtless and rappel down the side of a mountain. This is probably because NBC knows that both Zac Efron and Bear Grylls look very nice without shirts on, and there’s a reason why his episode wasn’t filmed in Siberia.
In the second clip, Bear has Zac Efron climbing on a rope across a canyon, 150 feet into the air. Bear helpfully tells the camera that the only form of safety is trailing him with a black line, which he would “probably” survive if he fell. Or, you know, he might not. It’s kind of a crapshoot.
Luckily Efron makes it across mostly unscathed. To find out if he survives the episode, tune in next Monday, July 28th at 8pm.
Gross. I demand all my homoerotic content be delivered by Vince or RoboPanda lusting after Marvel Comics casting news.
Welcome to the wonderful world of sexually objectifying people, Stacey.
Im sure this will throw off the search results of “Zach Efron and Bears”
They got Zac Efron to do the whole trek by telling him there was a kilo of coke at the end.
Beefcake: the only area Bear Grylls has a chance of competing with Les Stroud.