A First Look At ‘Running Wild with Bear Grylls’ With A Shirtless Bear and Zac Efron? Yes Please!

#Zac Efron
News & Culture Writer
07.21.14 5 Comments

While I understand that UPROXX has predominantly a male readership — lady readers, don’t say I never did anything for you. Bear Grylls‘ new series Running Wild with Bear Grylls is premiering next week, so NBC has released a bunch of sneak preview clips of the first episode, featuring Zac Efron. Gyrlls and Efron will be navigating the Catskill Mountains in a 48-hour journey together, and at least once this means that the two have to get shirtless and rappel down the side of a mountain. This is probably because NBC knows that both Zac Efron and Bear Grylls look very nice without shirts on, and there’s a reason why his episode wasn’t filmed in Siberia.

In the second clip, Bear has Zac Efron climbing on a rope across a canyon, 150 feet into the air. Bear helpfully tells the camera that the only form of safety is trailing him with a black line, which he would “probably” survive if he fell. Or, you know, he might not. It’s kind of a crapshoot.

Luckily Efron makes it across mostly unscathed. To find out if he survives the episode, tune in next Monday, July 28th at 8pm.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Zac Efron
TAGSBEAR GRYLLSrunning wild with bear gryllszac efron

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

08.31.18 23 hours ago
Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

08.31.18 1 day ago
The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

08.30.18 2 days ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 3 days ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 4 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP