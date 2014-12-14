‘A Lot Of People In The Audience Look Pissed’: 5 ‘Family Guy’ Episodes That Signaled The Show’s Decline

1. “Brian The Bachelor” – Original Air Date: June 26, 2005
When Family Guy returned to TV in 2005, this was the first sign of trouble. First off, the subplot with Chris and his demented talking pimple is stupid beyond belief and set a dangerous precedent for other ridiculous storylines in the future.
The main plot isn’t much better. Brian goes on The Bachelorette, acts cynical about it at first, then falls for the girl in question. It turns out the whole thing is a ruse and she doesn’t care about him at all. This was abrupt and underexplained, but even worse, it leads to Brian calling her endlessly, with every scene being more cringeworthy than the last. This was a poor episode in just about every way, and sadly, it was a major indicator of the direction Family Guy was heading.
2. “Mother Tucker” – Original Air Date: September 17, 2006
And here, we see the show reaching the point where characterization just doesn’t matter. Peter’s mom has a brief fling with Tom Tucker, who becomes a father figure to Peter.
It slightly works, seeing as Peter had a troubled relationship with his dad. But then it goes to such a weird place, with Peter basically reverting back to being a child. And for some reason, Tom completely enables this, basically acting like Peter is an 8-year-old.
The scene where Tom spanks Peter for eating ice cream before finishing his dinner was incredibly awkward and is really uncomfortable to watch. This could have been an interesting episode about Peter’s stunted growth and his lack of a male role model growing up, but instead it went to a weird place, and any emotional resonance was lost in a plot that made very little sense.
3. “Airport ’07” – Original Air Date: March 4, 2007
This was where the show’s over-dependency on shock humor became glaringly obvious. This episode features Peter trying to have sex with Meg, a clip of a man viciously beating his wife that appears for no real reason, and, of course, Prom Night Dumpster Baby.
OK, the last one is a little bit funny in an, “I’m going to hell for laughing at this” sort of way, but cramming so much of this type of humor into one episode illustrated that Family Guy seemed to be more interested in being as gross as possible than actually trying to be clever.
Guess I feel the show declined for much different reasons than you. I’ve never felt uncomfortable watching the show, just annoyed. But for me it is more of a genie out of the bottle kind of thing. The show’s absurd humor was really unique and kind of, “holy shit, someone actually did this” which I found entertaining… but you just can’t maintain that, and it wasn’t long into the reboot that my response was, “Yes, I get it Seth, you’re so random and outrageous, now please end this show.”
I actually got a lot of laughs out of the “Screams Of Silence: The Story Of Brenda Q” episode. The end where Joe writes a fake letter from the guy they killed and calls her garbage killed me. “Plus, she kinda is garbage Peter.”
That letter that Joe wrote is pretty funny, when he says something about rolling away and they call him out on it.
I don’t know about the examples, but i can’t think of a show that dropped off and lost me as fast as family vuy did. One factor for me was when they got so political. I prefer my politics and cartoons separate please. Just make me laugh.
You are spot on. Shows that go after everyone is entertaining. The last few years Family Guy has become McFarlanes platform for his beliefs and how stupid you must be if you think anything different.
My biggest gripe was how incredibly mean spirited it became. And I say this as someone who likes mean comedy. The problem with Family Guy is that there often isn’t any punchline, it’s just “oh look at that crippled guy, f*ck him.” South Park can be mean, but that’s balanced out because the person, usually Cartman gets paid back.
@likemyfifthaccount
You’re the only one using the word preachy. Maybe you meant to reply to someone else. You do seem to have strong feelings about this and good for you for that. My comment was just me stating my opinion. If you don’t agree that’s great. Also, in my opinion, SP and FG really aren’t comparable. FG can’t compete with SP on its best fucking day. BTW SP’s “train wreck” season has been pretty fucking funny.
“The scene where Tom spanks Peter for eating ice cream before finishing his dinner was incredibly awkward and is really uncomfortable to watch”
…yeah.
Go watch Kramer vs Kramer..
You know.. movie.. Dustin Hoffman..
S’ok.. it’s easy to miss… it only won Best supporting actress.. best writing.. best director.. best actor.. Oh yeah.. and BEST PICTURE
I’m not out to defend Family Guy.. I don’t watch it anymore.. but.. Seriously.. when you are savvy enough to get the jokes.. you aren’t qualified to write reviews and criticism
“10 threads that show the decline of todays blogging..”
Yeah sure. If only there was a place you could go to fact check Family Guy references like this one.
[familyguy.wikia.com]
Oh shit, that just makes the episode good all of the sudden! That ‘Kramer Vs. Kramer’ reference saved the entire series!
Yeah, you’ve just described my number one gripe with “Family Guy”. They don’t parody scenes from popular films – they just copy them verbatim. An exact reference alone is not a substitute for writing and humor.
I’m sorry, I watched the first three seasons of Family Guy many times and the first two seasons were run of the mill at best with something new or brilliant only peaking around the corner. This false and built up myth regarding how good it ‘was’ before it came back is such a load bullshit and conjecture. It’s like any other show that is gag-related. Some hit and some miss. Some shock. Some don’t.
PS: The scene where Peter gets spanked by Tom Tucker is a parody of the famous scene from the movie Kramer VS. Kramer. It doesn’t have super heroes in it or ‘splosions, so you probably never heard of it.
Preach! 😂👍
How relevant is this list if the most current episode referenced is three years old?
The list is of the episodes that “signaled the show’s decline”. The show has been thoroughly awful for at least a few years, and these episodes showed the quality start to decline.
While the show has definitely declined, some of your examples are terrible.
When Seth McFarland said “Family Guy has been nothing more than trying to fit as many jokes into a 30 minuet segment” is when this show started to decline. I’ll watch this show until it finally goes off air but when it does I won’t miss it. It will never be the Simpsons, nuff said.
I like The Family Guy alright and still enjoy the Simpsons.
But they both went from quotable to unforgettable a long time ago.
But TBH, I never really knew if it was just me growing up and not latching onto the jokes or the jokes just getting lame. I’m sure it’s a combination of the two, but I’d be an asshole if I tried to blame the shows for getting bad without acknowledging my own part in the evolution of my tastes.
Which is, I presume, why everyone has a different “jumped the shark” season for The Simpsons.
This blog will be in the article “5 blogs that signaled the decline of UPROXX”.
The episode where I completely lost all respect for this show was also the same time I lost my last shred of respect for Bill Mahr. Its the one where Brian writes the self help book and ends with Bill Mahr giving the most pompous speech about self help books in history. Yea, okay, we get it. Those books don’t help anyone, but its not like they do any actual harm either.
Um….By taking people’s money and not giving them what they are paying for….that is actually doing harm.
@TFBuckFutter No one is forced to buy them. I don’t know about you but I’ve never seen anyone in the bookstore with a gun to their head by the self help section.
You just acknowledge the books are useless and don’t help anyone.
By being designed to take the money of the weak, impressionable, and desperate, yes, they are causing harm.
“Hey, I didn’t put a gun to this guy’s head and MAKE him pay me to repave his driveway before I just poured oil all over it and SAID it was tar.”
@TFBuckFutter In that case Bill Mahr is harmful in that he claims to be a comedian and isn’t even vaguely funny.
That’d be a great point, if he was separating you from your money in exchange for a false promise of helping you.
Also, humor is subjective. I’m sure you think you’re clever. I do not.
You lost respect for Bill Maher for reading the lines the Family Guy writers wrote for him?
I can’t say which episode, but Brian just started to get on my nerves. Just his attitude.
He became MacFarlane’s direct voice on the show.
Which is why the episode in which Quagmire lets him have it is great. Just two barrels of pure disgust aimed at someone you loathe.
this article is very outdated and ridiculous. Family Guy just keeps getting better as it continues. They have some weak spots here and there but its still one of the most consistently funny shows on tv. (Much like south park)
They did the Conway Twitty gag multiple times before The Juice Is Loose. And it was never funny. I think the first time they did it was when I seriously questioned why I watched that show.
They did the Conway Gag for a little bit each time and then in the Juice is Loose its went on for 4+mins. I think they were going for the peter holding his knee type gag where you stick with a joke so long it goes from funny, to not funny to back to being funny.
I actually enjoy it more than the Simpsons, which is hard for me to say
@cajunhawk it is better than the simpsons. Probably because good simpsons is better than anything on tv right now so it had much longer to fall but whenever I watch the simpsons now I get mad that it still exists where current family guy makes me chuckle and is inoffensive.
I actually like most of those episodes you mentioned. For me the series has fallen like in the last two to three years. One of the worst episodes I would have said was the one where Peter tries to marry Chris for money. That was awkward. When Peter reverted to a child with Tom Tucker I though it was funny, because that is Peter being his silly, stupid, self. Like when he goes back to acting like a kid around Lois. Or like in that one episode when Mayor West married Lois’s sister, Peter also started acting like a kid around Mayor West. It’s actually a common recurring theme that I don’t mind. Family Guy is starting to suck now though. I still try to catch it every Sunday but I’d really wish Futurama came back. At least South Park is still around.
Subjective opinion being treated as fact is a major pet peeve of mine. As such, this article has me twitchin’ yo.
People thinking that you have to explicitly say “in my opinion” when talking about subjective things like TV shows, music, etc., rather than assuming that the author is just stating their opinion and not facts, is a major pet peeve of mine.
@dand32
I hate that too. Another pet peeve is when someone takes the extreme opposite strawman argument to discredit the opinion of someone else. (Another pet peeve? Using the word pet peeve more than once. I’m really upset with myself right now…)
The single worst episode is the season finale where Brian and Stewie get trapped in a bank vault. This is indisputable.
That’s the episode where I finally threw up my hands and said fuck you, Seth MacFarlane.
The first three seasons were silly, but they were silly fun. Everything I’ve seen since then has been mean-spirited, melodramatic shit. I’m still pissed that we lost King of the Hill just to see more of the same lazy MacFarlane drivel.
Couldn’t agree more, it seems like they didn’t even try to be funny, don’t think there were any jokes in that episode. Family guy hit a point where the writers just quit, instead of jokes they just have people bleeding profusely, 14 year olds might laugh because they think they’re supposed to but it’s just not funny.
The first episode mentioned I believe is where Stewie teases Brian about having time to finish his novel and it’s the funniest thing ever to me!
They have some episodes that are just ridiculous but still love the show and don’t see it ending any time soon
I thought Iraq Lobster was funny as hell.
Ikr
The “talking pimple” bit was actually a reference to the movie How To Get Ahead In Advertising, which actually just underlines my biggest problem with Family Guy: It often references some piece of media far funnier than it, and then tries to take a dump on it.
You’re all stupid, Family Guy signifies a free spirit, sure it doesn’t always use the nicest opinions but don’t pretend you have never judged anyone the show just puts it into humor and doesn’t deny it. You all need to get a life, have a laugh, and stop being so damn hypocritical!!!
“Death to America, and Tarter Sauce.. Iraq Lobstaaa!!” Comedy gold!
You know, I love the first incarnation of FG, and when it came back, I was happy as well. Had a few laughs, heard some truly good jokes and references, but then it all changed. The episodes used to have me laughing throughout the entire thing, then it got to the point where I’d laugh maybe 3 times a show, then it got to the point where I would laugh once.
Then Brian ate the contents of Stewie’s diaper in a bank vault, and I turned it off. Haven’t watched it in 5 years – barring the Simpsons crossover episode – and quite frankly I don’t miss it in the least.
Unlike American Dad, which just got funnier and funnier…
For the record, I have never been a fan of FG or SP. Gave each one a shot, to no avail. The only time either made me laugh was when I had an unplanned viewing while drunk.
Used to love the Simpsons, then I gave up weed and binge drinking and it lost it’s appeal.
Bottom line: Intoxication makes low quality animation entertaining.
The beginning of the end for me and where I stopped watching the show regularly was the one with the drug fueled scene. It was beginning of last season of think? The whole segment was weird, strange and did nothing for me and it was kinda the tipping point where I decided that i’ll pull it from my DVR.
I usually try to watch Family Guy when there aren’t better shows on. I watched it last week and I was happy about Bob’s Burgers being lined up right after it. Has Family Guy been cancelled?
I think we should do “5 Articles that Signaled the Decline of Warming Glow.”
It would be hard to narrow that down. I guess we would just start when Matt left.
Just 5?
@Paul from the Gump I was trying to maintain the theme. You can change 5 with “shitload.”
Seth Macfarlane has wanted to cancel for a while now, but fans still want it to go on. So he continues it. Seth, actually seems like a very nice person and his newest work is hilarious (to me).
It’s a cartoon?
The one where Ricky Gervais is a talking dolphin and the one where Peter has a neck growth that turns sentient and acts like a little version of him.
Both episodes are one joke stretched into 23 mins of stupid bullshit.