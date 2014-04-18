A Professor Was Suspended Because His Daughter Wore This ‘Game Of Thrones’ Shirt

Francis Schmidt, an art and 3-D animation professor at Bergen Community College in New Jersey, is a huge Game of Thrones fan, which means his young daughter is a big Brienne booster, too. In January, Schmidt took a photo of seven-year-old Sophia doing a yoga pose while a wearing his Thrones shirt and posted it to Google+. Now, Google+ pictures are usually as popular as a Lannister in Winterfell, but Schmidt’s dean happened to see it, and he was suspended over the shirt’s SHOCKING message.
Schmidt said…he was called before college officials, who questioned him as to whether the photo represented a threat against the dean. Schmidt said the Human Resources and security officials who interviewed him seemed unfamiliar with the show, so he searched for the quote on Google and came up with 30.8 million hits.
He said the interview, however, led to his suspension without pay and a trip to a psychiatrist before he was cleared to return to campus.
Schmidt said he asked the officials why they thought the slogan was threatening, and one said “when you see the word fire, then someone shows up with an AK-47 here shooting everybody,” he said.
“I had no idea what to say to that. For God’s sake, I’m a middle-aged art professor,” Schmidt said. “I don’t own any firearms.” (Via)
Idiocy. Who are these pod people? They don’t read or watch GoT, have no sense of cultural zeitgeist and completely overreact to any perceived threat. How do they function on a day-to-day basis?
A picture of a seven-year old in a GoT t-shirt and they make the leap that this guy is gonna spree murder the college dean? Idiocy.
Even if they were concerned, after the meeting any sane person would go, “Oh, he got it from a show where they have dragons. Nothing to see here.”
not: “OMG HE WANTS TO BE THE DEANSLAYER”
Exactly. This is one of those cases where the administration went into the meeting with a serious outrage boner and would settle for nothing less that overreacting to something utterly innocuous.
I think the key word you used was “SANE”
Unfortunately Common Sense is no longer Common these days.
I bet they’re super liberal and no fun at parties.
SUUUUUUUUPER LIBERAL. Without a trace of a sense of humor.
Yeah, because Game Of Thrones key audience is Conservative. I hear after Fox And Friends a conservatives second favorite show is Game Of Thrones.
The opposite of liberal is not conservative. “Liberal” is an incorrect term for an American collectivist. The political opposites of collectivists are libertarians, and the social opposites are libertines.
@Andrew A. Bieler that may be true in a classroom however in America those terms have very little meaning whatsoever. Aunt Jamima is using Super Liberal to mean they’re really politically correct and totalitarian, because that’s her opinion of what Liberals are, it has nothing to do with the facts.
“you see the word fire, then someone shows up with an AK-47 here shooting everybody”
I’d have thought “you see the word fire, then someone shows up with a FLAME-THROWER and starts burning everybody” would have been a more appropriate analogy.
The only thing I can figure is they were looking for a reason to hurt him a little and this was the best they could come up with. Otherwise those people need to have a serious psych eval cuz this is beyond paranoid egoism.
And seriously, how do you not notice that is clearly a mass-produced shirt?
For reals. Am I allowed to have that if I already own a House Stark shirt, though?
@Patty Boots YES, you can switch alliances as much as Walder Frey if you want!
Pretty sure they were looking to mess with this guy.
I get that, in this day and age, you have to take threats seriously. But this? This is not a threat. At all. Not even a little.
“You see the word fire, then someone shows up here with an AK-47 shooting everybody”
Either that’s not a complete thought, or this person honestly believes that seeing the word fire is what makes people go on shooting sprees. Either way, it’s asinine.
Sounds like they had it out for this guy and were just looking for an excuse.
It’s easy to think the school overreacted, but c’mon people. There have been so many mass attacks and workplace shootings over the last few years, that It really is better to be safe than sorry.
Yeah guys, safety is WAY more important than freedom and common sense.
Safety is important, sure. So I kind of understand why they would have a meeting/discussion about it. But a simple – it’s a quote from a very popular TV show would clear that up in two or three seconds…depending on their internet speed.
to be clear, i was calling @Carmelo dumb with my response.
This was neither. This was a few dicks going WAY overboard. Next they’re gonna knowingly expel the lawn because a weed grew in looking like a landmine.
“America will never be destroyed from the outside. If we falter and lose our freedoms, it will be because we destroyed ourselves.” Abe Lincoln
If you were a person who is responsible for the safety of people at a school. you would be incompetent if you didn’t take stuff like this seriously.
The dude wasn’t fired, he was suspended until they determined he wasn’t a threat. It sounds ridiculous but we live in ridiculous times.
Stuff like what exactly? When the door to interpretation is left this far open, with no obligation for authorities to first provide context, everyone is in danger of being trapped in a soulless cage of bureaucracy. Also, f*ck these people.
@Carmelo “Stuff like this.”
So, please specify, exactly, what “stuff” it is that should be taken ever-so-seriously. The man’s daughter wore a shirt, with a slogan, from a TV show. That’s it. There’s no “stuff” here. There was nothing on the shirt that said “Imma Kill Me Some Dean Bitches!!!” or even inferred such, to any but apparently the most narrow-minded and myopic of those among us. The fact that you are, in any way, condoning the college’s response to this says more about the ridiculousness of our times than anything else.
@JTRO
@Beastmode Ate My Baby
Stuff like PERCEIVED threats. I agree that the whole situation seems stupid. But the fact that this situation happened at all, means that someone in that schools administration PERCEIVED a hint of a threat. And once that threshold of a perceived threat is crossed, it has to be fully investigated.
We live in a cover-your-own-ass society, If something bad actually happened, however unlikely and this “warning sign” was discovered afterwards, heads would role in that school/town/government.
if you think that shirt, being worn by a child no less, is a warning sign or perceived threat, then you are a fucking moron carmelo. also heads might roll, but they certainly wouldnt role
If you ask me, he was overreact-dean.
School administrators, at any level, are some of the dumbest fucking people you will ever meet.
You’d think a community college in Jersey would be used to people threatening to burn it down. Books are for fags, bro.
Yeah – but only for the insurance money.
Common sense out, political correctness in.
Ironically, this sounds like something the Mad King would do… Aerys II Targaryen
Or Joffrey. “His shirt was insulting, BURN HIM!”
The guys response is brilliant, “I had no idea what to say to that. For God’s sake, I’m a middle-aged art professor,” Those are the words of a man who’s been putting up with administration bullshit for far too long.
So it has turned out that “Community” is more of a documentary than a sitcom.
I hope they enjoy their time in the spotlight as the laughing stock of Academia!
This could only happen in America. Seriously. How could anyone ever think this is a treath? And, I’m assuming, this picture was posted to the professor’s personal Google + page – not posted directly to the dean, or on the school page.
If this had been me, I would have torn those idiots a new asshole – seriously. Doesn’t worker in the US have any protection from stupid management?
@Ørjan Langbakk Workers have less protections from stupid management with each passing year. The current sociopolitical climate has ensured that the rights and needs of the precious and seemingly near-divine “job creators” and their lackeys take precedence over basic things like the fair treatment of the employees.
Now there’s a school with low standards for intelligence. I could ace those courses!
Now the that dean legitimately should feel threatened, but his own stupidity. No one planning that sort of thing would send some passive-aggressive message on social media using their daughter. I hate people that like this, that think everything anyone posts on social media is a direct message to them. Clearly this dean is an asshole who fears someone he wronged wanting to hurt him. Now he will probably have to live in fear of people egging his house, with dragon eggs!
Executive dean according to another article. So this story just gets sillier.
The poor dean…there’s nothing more threatening than a child doing yoga.
Wow. How do these people exist? If you construe that picture as a threat, don’t you probably construe, like, at least 25% of everything you see or hear as a threat? Especially if the Google search doesn’t calm you down. This dean must be the Gyp Rosetti of pussies. Or he’s, like, corrupt, and trying to let a friend of his get some of that sweet, sweet substitute teacher cash.
Perhaps I’ve misread it, but who in the slashy heck would let a kid watch ‘Game Of Thrones’?
It looks like the Dean needs an extended time out with an accompanying psych eval. That level of paranoid narcissism could be pathological.
Just imagine what would happen if the kid was wearing an “Earth, Wind, & Fire” t-shirt.
