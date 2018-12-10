Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

For two seasons, Neil Patrick Harris has been hamming it up at the villainous Count Olaf in Netflix‘s adaptation of A Series of Unfortunate Events, the young adult novel series penned by author Daniel Handler under the pen name “Lemony Snicket.” Both installments have featured Harris’s Olaf in many, many guises as he tries and fails to steal the inheritance of his orphaned niece and nephews Violet (Malina Weissman), Klaus (Louis Hynes), and Sunny Baudelaire (Presley Smith). On New Year’s Day, however, it will all come to an end.

Netflix dropped a new trailer for A Series of Unfortunate Events‘ third and final season, which premieres Tuesday, January 1st on the streaming giant. This time around, the show promises at the orphaned Baudelaire siblings will finally get to the heart of what happened to their parents, who died under mysterious circumstances at the very beginning of the series. Violet, Klaus and Sunny will also, per the official logline, be “unraveling the layers of a clandestine organization” and “revealing the secrets of the coveted, missing sugar bowl.”

Of course, this wouldn’t be A Series of Unfortunate Events without yet another round of increasingly ridiculous costumes sported by Harris’s Olaf. This is totally fine, of course, as Harris has proven time and time again that he’s pretty good at portraying the over-the-top villain.