An NBC Thursday Night Farewell: 8 Essential Must-See TV Episodes

You could build an entire channel around only sitcoms that have aired on NBC Thursday nights. The lineup is staggering: Cheers, Seinfeld, The Cosby Show, Taxi, Night Court, Frasier, Friends, My Name Is Earl, The Office, 30 Rock, Community, Parks and Recreation — not even the scar that is The Paul Reiser Show can ruin the beauty of Must See TV. But for all intents and purposes, NBC is finished with their greatest achievement: this fall, The Biggest Loser will lead off the night, followed by new comedies Bad Judge and A to Z (The Blacklist will join the, uh, fun in February).
That’s a damn shame for anyone who associates “NBC” with “good Thursday night comedies,” so today, let’s have a look back at some of the network’s greatest sitcom achievements. Here are eight episodes from eight classic shows that every TV fan should see.
8. Taxi — “A Grand Gesture”
Taxi doesn’t get as much love on the Internet as it should (probably it’s NEVER ON TV ANYMORE). Had it aired today, it would be slobbered over by the same people who love Community and Parks and Recreation. It was funny, daring, and edgy, with a well-rounded ensemble, including Danny DeVito’s cranky Louie De Palma to Christopher Lloyd’s Reverend Jim, one of the all-time great TV stoners. If you’re looking for an entry point, well, start with the pilot and make your way to “A Grand Gesture.” It’s the penultimate episode in the show’s occasionally spotty final season, after it pulled a reverse Scrubs and went from ABC to NBC, but the premise (Reverend Jim hands his friends $1,000 to give away) allows for some of the wittiest and most touching Must-See moments.
7. 30 Rock — “Live from Studio 6H”
I’m not sure “Live from Studio 6H” is the best episode of 30 Rock (I’m not sure there is such a thing as a best episode of 30 Rock; they’re all unique snowflakes, albeit snowflakes coated in Sabor de Soledad dust), but like “Live Show,” it’s a wonderful experiment and a compelling perspective on classic television. NBC has always seemed like the network most proud of its past — CBS would never agree to a sitcom called 51 Ave. — but 30 Rock was far too clever than to look back at Amos ‘n’ Andy with a sepia tone fondness. Instead, it spoofs the living hell out of the show’s abhorrent racism. Banjo!
6. The Cosby Show — “Theo’s Holiday”
In which an entire generation of kids learned that leaving your parents and making it on your own isn’t nearly as appetizing as it sounds, all thanks to that little sh*t, Theo.
5. Parks and Recreation — “Andy and April’s Fancy Party”
“Flu Season” is probably the popular choice here, and while I love that episode (“STOP. POOPING.”), I slightly prefer “Andy and April’s Fancy Party.” One of the greatest tricks Parks ever pulled was turning Andy and April into not only a believable couple, but one of the best pairings on TV. At first glance, they couldn’t be more different — he’s a child who looks like an adult; she’s a young adult who acts like an old witch — but “Fancy Party” shows what they have in common: when they love, they LOVE. He brightens her otherwise gloomy days, while she anchors his otherwise unstable life, and they both race into things without giving them a second thought. If they want to get married, they’re going to get married, dammit. Three years later, they’re still happily in love.
4. Community — “Remedial Chaos Theory”
“Remedial Chaos Theory” is the most impressive episode of Community, AND it contains inarguably the show’s single funniest scene. No wonder Troy wanted to leave.
3. The Office — “Dinner Party”
The closest the American Office ever came to matching the cringe-comedy of its British predecessor was in season four’s “Dinner Party,” an impossibly uncomfortable episode that has Jan playing the alpha dog to Michael’s neutered pup. When he’s not proudly displaying his tiny plasma TV, the cops are being called for an apparent domestic dispute. That one night, everything did not go alright for Michael, but it did for Office fans.
2. Seinfeld — “The Bubble Boy”
Or “The Contest,” or “The Merv Griffin Show,” or “The Betrayal,” or “The Serenity Now,” or “The Hamptons,” or “The Junior Mint,” or about three dozen more (I had Bubble Boy on the brain). There’s really no wrong choice here, except for season one. Stay away from season one.
1. Cheers — “Showdown, Part 2”
“Showdown, Pt. 1” is great. “Showdown, Pt. 2” changed television. Over its 11-season run, Cheers won about nine million awards and was consistently one of the most popular shows on television, never dropping out of the top-10 after season three. But during its freshman year, NO ONE watched it — it finished in 74th place out of 99 regularly scheduled shows. But everything changed after the two-part finale, in which Sam and Diane’s season-long will they/won’t they relationship culminates with a passionate (and tremendously funny) kiss. That single embrace turned Cheers into a sensation, and gave NBC the Must See building block they desperately needed.
This list is missing a Frasier.
Ham Radio!
It’s pronounced frajer
“Three Valentines,” hands down.
Was News Radio never on Thursday night?
it must have, at some point. Newsradio belongs in this list. Still love it
Not on any permanent basis. Which help lead NewsRadio’s creator, Paul Simms, to describe the Friends-Show Crappier Than Friends-Seinfeld-More Crap-ER lineup as a “double decker shit sandwich” in Rolling Stone.
Personally I would have picked Casino Night for the Office
I was a spoiler fiend at that time and Casino Night was a complete shock. In fact, I wasn’t surprised again until The Good Wife this year. Casino Night also capped the breakout (and maybe best) season of The office so I agree with this.
Dinner Party is sooo good. It ran after the show became an also ran on Thursday nights, but was just such a strong episode.
Gotta love Michael’s pride over his tv.
The TV did it for me as well. It was great.
The office could have ended at Dinner Party and have simply been the greatest sitcom episode ever. God.. it was just the most wonderful trainwreck in the best possible way.
The live episodes of 30 Rock were garbage. Cooter Burger all day.
This may be the first time that “30 Rock” and “garbage” were used in the same sentence.
No, I remember saying, “I’d rather watch the same episode of ’30 Rock’ ten times in a row than any of that garbage on CBS”.
Dude, if you don’t die laughing from Jon Hamm shouting “Banjo!” during the live episode, you have no soul. Seriously. No soul.
The first live episode was a little rough, but they clearly learned a lot from it and the 2nd one was much better.
The first one was definitely one of their weaker episodes, but the second was great.
Oh, heh. Jinx +/- 20 minutes.
30 Rock – Tracy Does Conan or Black Tie
30 Rock is the most consistently good show. Hard to beat Tracy’s therapy session with Jack [www.youtube.com]
The therapy session has to be my favorite moment on that show. Fucking amazing.
Strong Community pick – I expected Modern Warfare but my second favorite episode is better.
Also, Taxi is amazing.
True Story: As a kid I caught a rerun of Taxi on tv (I think it was UPN? idk..). I’d never seen it before but had heard a lot of great things about it. Ten minutes in, I ended up laughing so hard, that my dad, who was working out upstairs, heard me over his music and nordic track to come check to see if I was okay. I thought I was screaming for help about something but nope: Taxi.
Nordic Track and UPN listed in the same story: the most 90s thing I’ve said today.
You seem to have accidentally listed an (admittedly awesome and classic) episode of “Cheers” right where “The One Where Everybody Finds Out” belongs.
I was one of the many assholes that wrote off the American Office as rubbish after being such a huge fan of the original. But that Dinner Party episode really turned me around, still one of the funnier episodes of anything I’ve seen.
Out of the long history of great shows that were staples of their times, I fail to see how Community, 30 Rock, and Parks & Rec make this list. Friends definitely should be mentioned somewhere in the top half.
Friends didn’t have the heart or strong characters Community, 30 Rock, or Parks had. It was a rather bland, predictable show that doesn’t hold up nearly as well as Cheers, Seinfeld, or Cosby Show has. I still enjoyed it (and occasionally it has moments in syndication), but as a whole, it wasn’t as strong as the newer shows NBC has aired…just bigger breakout stars.
… “Bigger breakout stars” ?… I think the only person who landed a decent role since the show ended has been Paul Rudd.
I meant at the time of the show’s run. My bad. The stars of Friends were huge at the time…but the show doesn’t hold up, which is something the other shows listed pre 2007 do. Time will tell with the other shows (but I’d be shocked if P&R doesn’t hold up strong in 15-20 years the way Cheers has).
@J_Ro_Cro
You don’t have to enjoy their work for them to be breakout stars. Aniston and Perry have been in a shitload of things since Friends ended, and Cox and Kudrow have each been the lead in two series (with a bit of movie work peppered in). LeBlanc and Schwimmer have mostly taken it easy, but the show was definitely a career-maker for the other four.
“Lisa, when you get older, you’ll learn Friday is just another day between NBC’s “Must See Thursday” and CBS’s “Tuesday Night Crap-O-Rama”
That would be CBS’ Saturday Night Crap-O-Rama, as Friday is not between Tuesday and Thursday.
@kwyjibo Quoting the Simpsons….you’re doing it wrong….
Andy and April have 6 good years now, it’s 2017 in Pawnee
I’ve wanted to get into Taxi, but it’s not on streaming sites, not really available on torrents, and please like I would just buy the DVD’s.
The Cheers selection is good, but I’m more partial to the finale of season 2 with the huge Sam/Diane fight that was building the whole year.
For a multi-cam “stage” sitcom it was remarkably tense and the audience was completely silent. I mean, it was so well written and performed and EARNED over the two years leading up to it that Sam basically threatens to beat her if she doesn’t knock it off and you don’t write him off because it’s just that believable and understandable
Dinner Party might be my favorite episode of anything ever.
I would have to go with Milf Island or LudaChristmas for 30 Rock though. Those two are amazing
No need to fight, Every single of those comedies (and more), deserve to be in this list. NBC was the best. Now in place of Britta , Is the worst
If I had to pick a Cheers episode, “Thanksgiving Orphans”.
cannot begin to describe how wrong Dinner Party is for the office.
THE INJURY
The injury is the most cringe inducing episode of anything.
I think ‘The Bubble Boy’ gets too much credit simply because MOOPS is the single greatest joke in the show’s history. There are many overall stronger episodes…The Contest, The Pothole, The Merv Griffin Show, The Serenity Now, The Caddy and so many others
Not sure of the episode name, but the one where Kramer adopts a highway, possibly the best 22 minutes of TV ever!
@Joel Stice Oh the humanity! It’s “The Pothole”
Get off the Tina feys cock;30 rock, Parks n rec and community do not deserve to be in the same category as the rest. They have never been must see tv or are considered classics by anyone who doesn’t blog.
30 Rock may be the minute for minute funniest show to ever air on NBC and I don’t blog.
I always felt “Just Shoot Me” never got the love it deserved. “Dinner Party” is a fantastic episode, probably the best “that’s what she said joke” ever, but I’d have go with “Prison Mike” for the favorite.
“Just Shoot Me”….”Slow Donnie”….”Chicken pot, chicken pot, chicken pot pie”…..You have to see the episode because it’s really funny.
WKRP the Thanksgiving Episode – ” I thought Turkeys could fly!”
Master of my domain Seinfeld
The Final episode of M*A*S*H